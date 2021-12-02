A TUDN commentator praised the stories of Martinoli, Luis García and Jorge Campos (Photo: Instagram / @ garciaposti)

Far was the enmity between Aztec Sports and Televisa. Although they are currently competing for ratings, their rivalry is no longer like it was when Jose Ramon Fernandez He was in charge of the section in TV Azteca.

Now they give themselves the opportunity to recognize the virtues between them, as confessed a member of TUDN. The actual editorial director of the chain Televisa praised the work he has done Christian martinoli, Luis Garcia and Jorge Campos in their narratives.

Who praised the comic style of the storytellers of Aztec TV it was Francisco Javier González. In an interview with Adela Micha for the program The Saga, Javier González was honest about what he thinks of the Martinoli duo – Doctor García and the contribution of Immortal.

When asked his opinion about sports commentators, Francisco Javier did not hesitate to say that his formula has worked for them to get closer to the public and considered Jorge Campos as a fundamental piece of its coverage, as it is the figure that provides entertainment to the broadcast, according to Javier González’s words.

“Campos is their great accomplice and his job is to say nothing and make you laugh. Jorge knows much more than what he expresses in the broadcasts ”, he pointed out.

Regarding the work that Martinoli does together with the Doctor García in the narration of the matches, for the editorial director of TUDN His style pleases many people, to the degree of winning in rating points to Televisa.

Francisco Javier Gonzalez described as “wonderful” the formula that both characters adapted at the time of chronicling a game. He also recognized the connection that Luis García has with Martinoli and vice versa, so he did not hesitate for a moment to praise their teamwork, since both managed to create a working relationship suitable for the demands of television.

“Christian and Luis found a wonderful formula. A very empathetic formula, with a lot of chemistry between the two of them and a construction of 15 years, so they stuck it together ”, he acknowledged in an interview with Adela Micha.

The editorial director of TUDN accepted that when they compete in simultaneous broadcasts -as in matches of the Mexican National Team- there are times when Televisa beats him to Aztec TV but at other times it is not so.

“They are very fought, sometimes they win, sometimes we“Pointed out González. With the new competition from pay-channel television stations, the variety for the public has diversified, so that the two open television channels continue to compete with each other but with the shadow of other productions.

Before Francisco Javier González worked at TUDN, for many years he was part of the work team of Jose Ramon Fernandez on TV Azteca. In the eighties and nineties he was a member of the commenters of The protagonists and the different coverage of the Ajusco television station.

He covered Liga MX matches, leagues, championships, Euro Cups, even World Cups, all under the orders of Joserra.

There crossed with the work of a young Martinoli, who years later would become a figure of the channel. Later he met Luis García when he joined the team of Aztec Sports. But with the Doctor did not have much time to live together, well in 2001 it left Aztec TV, same year in which the former soccer figure joined the work team of Joserra.

For 2009 joined the Televisa Deportes Network (TDN) project, which would later be done TUDN, current company in which he collaborates as editorial director.

