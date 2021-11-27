Púas Olivares consolidated a successful career as a boxer (Photo: Twitter @ KT_BOXING)

Some of the glories achieved by athletes in the world are usually immortalized in popular art pieces such as murals, paintings and even songs. Jose Alfredo Jimenez, an iconic character in Mexican culture, he had a close relationship with sports since before he established himself as a musician. In fact, at the height of his career as a songwriter, he dedicated part of his work to boxing with the song “Death between the fists”, song that Ruben Spikes Olivares was awarded, although it coincides with another tragic event in the discipline.

“He was born near the pasture, where there was not a hair, he received the light from the sky with lightning and rays. He did not know the school where his brothers went, because he already has the strength in his fist. A brother of his father, a retired boxer, gave him a pair of gloves with which he had won ”, says the lyrics of the popular melody sung by the King of the ranchera song.

While the motive for many of the songs written by José Alfredo Jiménez came to be revealed, the only known fact about “Death between the fists” is its clear allusion to the sport of gloves. This motive, coupled with the successful career and charisma that he enjoyed in the ensogados, as well as a meeting with the popular artist, were enough for him to Rubén Olivares assures that the piece was inspired by his fight against Efrén Scorpion Towers.

“I had the pleasure of living with José Alfredo Jiménez after a fight at the Los Angeles forum. We went to a bar. There we talked alone at a table and He did me the honor of dedicating a song to me entitled ‘With death between the fists’. (…) He gave it to me, Mr. José Alfredo Jiménez. He wrote it to me and gave it to me. I kept it in a red leather jacket, but who knows where that jacket was, when I woke up I no longer had it, “Olivares told Javier Alarcón.

The chapter he referenced is one of the most glorious in his career and coincides with a fragment of the lyrics. On July 11, 1971, Spikes Olivares executed a powerful hook to the liver that paralyzed Efrén Torres. The Jalisco was struck down and the judge of the fight decided to suspend it to give the victory to the capital by knockout. The lawsuit took place in the State Auditorium in the city of Guadalajara.

That is why the stanza “He became world champion, there was no one to face him until a brave man arrived and fought in Guadalajara”, matches a part of the feat. However, twelve years before that story, the same state witnessed one of the most remembered tragedies in national boxing. The unfortunate end that the Welshman suffered Walter Ingram when measured against the Mexican Jose Becerra in the Arena Coliseo of the entity of Guadalajara.

On October 24, Becerra made the first defense of his world bantamweight title against Ingram. The result favored him, as he prevailed in eight rounds by way of knockout. However, his opponent he lost his life just a few hours after enduring the onslaught in the ring. The event irremediably marked the professional and personal life of the Mexican, who had one more fight to defend his title and retired at the age of 23.

Some time later he recognized that he could never recover from the tragedy. Despite his undeniable qualities, the next fight he failed to show his best version, for fear of repeating the same scene, and He fell via knockout to Eloy Sánchez. That is why another of the stanzas of the piece by King it corresponds to the singular passage in Mexican sports.

“He went out to win as always from the first bell. He beat him until death was drawn on his face. He wept with victory and cursed his destiny, because he conquered glory, but he felt like a murderer. Then he threw his gloves away and got off the ropes to find any way, ”José Alfredo Jiménez sang.

The author of “The Horseman” kept the secret forever about the character that inspired him to write the piece. He died on November 23, 1973 at age 47., but left the flame of the debate burning in which, until this day, Rubén Olivares has been placed in advantage.

