Evelyn Salgado appeared at a press conference with a modified shield flag (Photo: Facebook / @EvelynSalgadoP)

After the governor of Warrior, Evelyn salgado, appeared last Monday in a Facebook transmission in which he had in the background a Mexican flag with the shield modified, criticism and ridicule have not stopped him, although some political and media characters have explained the alleged modification.

And it is that during its transmission on November 29, behind the state president a flag could be observed same that had the completely modified national shield, with an eagle in front and the viper forming the letter “S”.

Given this, users of social networks did not take long to question the modification to the national coat of arms, especially because the snake, in the shape of an “S”, is the Governor’s last initial.

Hernán Gómez declared that the modification was not made by the governor, nor is it a national shield (Photo: Facebook / @EvelynSalgadoP)

“I find the daring of @EvelynSalgadoP to modify the National Shield extremely worrying. Either she is very ignorant and does not know that she is committing a crime, or she is drunk with power and he thinks he can do whatever he wants. Perhaps it is an idea of ​​his father ”, was one of the comments.

However, the political analyst and journalist, Hernán Gómez Bruera, declared through his official Twitter account that the modification was not made by the governor, nor is it a national shield, as it clarified that It is a sculpture made by the military and that Evelyn Salgado showed at her press conference.

Let us not misinform, it is not the national coat of arms: it is a sculpture made by THE MILITARY and that @ EvelynSalgadoP unveiled “

Users of social networks did not take long to question the modification to the national emblem (Photo: Facebook / @EvelynSalgadoP)

Also, according to local media, the president unveiled at the conference the mural with the image of the national flag modified in a room of the Mexican Army in Iguala, place that is known as the cradle of the national labaro.

While the senator and father of the state president, Félix Salgado Macedonio, stated that the altered flag “is not hers, nor is it the government’s, nor is it the government’s logo.”

In an interview to the media, the senator of the National Regeneration Movement party (Morena) indicated that the governor was invited to a security event in Iguala, at the facilities of the military battalion, where The General invited her to reveal a mural made by a group of indigenous people.

“All she does is reveal the mural, it is not a flag, it is a mural made by artists. It is not hers nor is it the government nor is it a government logo. That is clear, “he said.

Félix Salgado stated that the altered flag “is not hers, nor is it the government’s, nor is it the government’s logo” (Photo: Screenshot)

And he added: “It remains in the imagination of the collective if it is an ‘S’ from Salinas, if it is from Sahagún or Salgado, each one will give him the interpretation he wants; but it is not that either, it is the viper of the imperial eagle.

He explained that those who know about art will have to respect the mural, since “it is a work of the artist” and not of the governor.

