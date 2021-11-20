In the aerospace world, an urban legend has been around for 50 years. The history of the famous Skylab-4 has been recorded in books and articles and tells how, dissatisfied with the micromanagement of their daily schedules, the crew on board staged an attack, some called it a “mutiny”, turning off the radio of the space station , taking the day off and going on strike.

But after a thorough review of the available evidence, it is clear that there was no strike or riot during the mission. In fact, Ed Gibson, the only one on the team still alive, says the idea that they stopped working is a myth. But what happened is still surreal and gripping. This is the true story of the Skylab-4.

The Skylab Program was conceived as an in-orbit research platform, focusing primarily on studying human adaptation to long-duration space flight, observing the Sun, and monitoring the Earth. It was looking to use hardware from the Apollo Moon landing program to develop the first US space station. To build Skylab, engineers converted the upper stage of a Saturn rocket into an orbital workshop designed to house three successive crews of three astronauts for periods of 28, 56 and 56 days.

NASA selected nine astronauts as the main crews to live and work aboard Skylab. The third crew consisted of Commander Gerald P. “Jerry” Carr, Science Pilot, and Pilot William R. Pogue. Although none had previous experience in space flightAll had served in support roles for the Apollo moon landing missions.





The Skylab space station was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on May 14, 1973, and in 63 seconds she already seemed doomed. During the ascent, aerodynamic forces caused the heat shield to detach, leaving the station unprotected from the sun’s rays upon reaching orbit. Debris from the shield jammed one of the arrays, preventing it from opening, and a column from a retro rocket slammed into the second array, ripping it off. Managers canceled the launch of the first team, planned for the next day.

By the time the Skylab 4 astronauts took off on November 16, those responsible for the mission they had extended their mission from 56 days to 84 days, depending on his health and that of the station as the flight progressed. The one-month extension resulted in the researchers adding new medical experiments to better monitor the astronauts’ health. However, the crew had minimal time left to train. They increased daily exercise time by 50% and added a makeshift treadmill to help minimize bone loss and muscle deconditioning.

Crew wear

Before long, scientists were ordered to begin a series of observations of the newly discovered comet Kohoutek, which required the addition of two new spacewalks. Mission planners typically allowed crews a period of adjustment as they acclimated to work in weightless conditions aboard the station by not exceeding their schedules for the first few weeks, in part due to the extra activities.

That led to some frustrations as the astronauts struggled to keep up with the breakneck pace, leaving no time to familiarize themselves or recover from hardware failures. The astronauts’ repeated requests to Mission Control to lighten their schedule were not honored, which created tension between the crew and the ground. Skylab flight director Neil B. Hutchinson later admitted that ground controllers were wrong in the way they planned timelines during the early part of the Skylab 4 mission.

Ed Gibson was sitting between his two companions and he remembers hearing strange noises coming from Bill and a bag of vomit floating from right to left. “We were discouraged because we knew we had a lot of work to do and that’s when we made our first mistake,” he says. NASA was very concerned that someone would get sick, because it meant wasting precious time.





So the astronauts they were already under pressure when they made their first bad decision. “We wanted to get organized before the big fuss started on Earth, so we decided to delay telling them that Bill was sick,” Ed said. But they had forgotten that everything they said on board was being recorded and that mission control was listening. It was not long before the voice of the Chief of the Astronaut Bureau, Alan Shepard, reached the radio from mission control, an exchange that was also broadcast to the public. “He got in line and scold us,” Ed recounted. “Al was fine, we just didn’t like being scold in front of everyone.”

It was not a good start and laid the groundwork for more tension between the crew and the control. The relationship between mission crews and NASA personnel on the ground was not the best. Each contact began with a prolonged barrage of questions, instructions and demands, plus the detailed list of mission control instructions that came through the ticker each morning.

All space missions were rigorously carried out, but it was these high levels of micromanagement that led to the so-called “mutiny.” With Bill still sick worked 16-hour shifts to try to keep up with to-do lists and skipped days off for the first month. They knew that comparisons would be made to the previous crew, Skylab 3, who by doing more than expected, earned the nickname “the 150% crew.” With low morale and overworked, the crew began to fall behind and their requests to mission control to ease their schedule went unheeded.

Communications taken out of context

“That’s when we made our second mistake,” Ed said. The astronauts decided that only one of them had to tune in to the morning briefing and that they would do it in turns. “It worked really well, except in our fatigued condition up there, one day our signals crossed and no one was listening.” They were out of communication for about 90 minutes. In those days, communication was only possible during the 10 minutes Skylab passed over ground control stations on Earth. “The word ‘riot’ came at the speed of light throughout the control room and to the media who were delighted with it,” says Ed.

“On Earth they interpreted it as a strike. But it was not intentional. The media created this myth that has been floating around ever since and we have simply had to live with it.” To Ed, the idea didn’t make any sense. “What were we going to do? Threaten to live on the Moon?” At the end of the day, CAPCOM Richard Truly jokingly called out to the crew: “Hey, if you want, I guess you can take the day off tomorrow,” referring to December 26th. “We’ll have our answering service tomorrow,” Jerry Carr replied jokingly.





There is nothing to suggest that the day off was taken without permission. Transcripts of conversations with the control suggest that at most there was a couple of hours without communications, nothing long enough to merit the label of “riot.” Strike or no strike, the tensions between the crew and the control were real. A crisis meeting was called between the two parties on December 30.

“There were two very tense orbits of discussions,” Ed assures. Both parties expressed their frustrations and ground control agreed to loosen oversight of the program and give astronauts a little more autonomy. Jerry later referred to that moment as “the first session of sanity in space.” Things drastically improved from that. Not only did productivity increase, but they began to enjoy being in the space.





The story really took on a life of its own when a magazine article New Yorker in 1976 he referred to “a kind of idle strike in the middle of the mission.” Harvard University built a case study on the dangers of micromanagement called “Strike in Space.”

The history persists in some reports more recent, where the incident is known as “the riot in space”. Unfortunately, a version also appeared in the obituary of the New York Times from Bill Pogue in 2014. How does Ed feel knowing that this is what people think happened? “It’s not much fun to have trained a lot, to do a good job and then have a story like that about us be remembered forever.”

Images: NASA