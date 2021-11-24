Public resources, their use and the amount assigned to government agencies are at the center of citizen attention, as never before. The recent analysis and approval of the budget highlighted a seemingly antagonistic debate, which needs greater coincidences: achieving savings rather than incurring unnecessary expenses.

Learning to optimize becomes an increasingly shared and indispensable objective in public work. The administration of resources is carefully reviewed and distributed to maintain social balance.

The country’s productive sectors agree that managing implies doing more with less and that it is necessary to make the best use of public funds.

The spending reduction applied by the federal and Mexico City governments echoes in the rest of the entities, mayors and institutions. They are a route that, in substance and form, eliminates luxury expenses and is necessarily a contrast to the previous regime.

The Head of Government of the national capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, has made a reasoned call to mayors and mayors to adopt an austerity plan and adhere to its budget ceiling.

To subordinate or condition the obtaining of results – for example, in terms of security – to the increase in economic resources, more to emphasize ideological or partisan differences, is to move the citizens away from the center of attention.

The integrality of the strategy is in the institutional collaboration in favor of the citizens, and not in the budget increase. In public security, one cannot and should not think of isolated strategies, individualized by the mayor’s office and conditioned on higher spending.

“The best shielding is coordination,” as the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, said last week before the mayor in Álvaro Obregón, Lía Limón, after the installation of the Peace Cabinets, in which government agencies participate. federal and CDMX.

The articulation between institutions, civil and business organizations and the community has allowed in Mexico City a reduction of up to 46% in crime incidence between 2019 and this year.

In the budgetary distribution of the mayors, a formula is applied that includes number of inhabitants, level of marginalization and poverty, conservation land, surface area, among other elements, but not for tax collection.

In public and private institutions and even in domestic spending, it is increasingly necessary not to forget what is fundamental: saving and the proper use of resources.

