As is already an established custom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his twenty-seventh film, the long-awaited adventure of Spider-Man: No Way Home (Jon Watts, 2021), has left us a couple of post-credit scenes. Or one, rather; because the last thing we see during the projection cannot be described as such since it is not even a scene; and, finally, it is not integrated into the interesting narrative proposal about the wall-crawler. But the point is that additions like these cannot fail us in the deliveries of the franchise. It could be shocking.

If your plot consists of the arrival of a certain number of characters to this reality of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and company, which includes Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) from Daredevil (Drew Goddard, 2015-2018) in a fun cameo, the intertitle scene draws on Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) from Venom (Ruben Fleischer, 2018) Y Venom: There will be carnage (Andy Serkis, 2021), who had been played by Topher Grace in Spider-man 3 (Sam Raimi, 2007). And mentioning this circumstance is not something gratuitous at all as we will now see.

The ones who shouldn’t be in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

During said scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the journalist is drinking in a New York bar and learning about the superheroic events of the universe that he has reached like the others. Continue with your particular symbiote, of course, that also participates from within.

However, according to the explanations of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the failed spell only attracts those who know Peter Parker; And neither Eddie Brock nor Venom fit in there. Unless the liberation of the Multiverse has activated the connections between the variants of the alien as a hive mind that it is.

But this extreme should be clarified by the Marvel scriptwriters in the future. And since, by reversing the appearances by the spell, the two of them return to where they should have been except for a piece of the alien, which remains, we assume that they will have a chance to provide us with an appropriate explanation. Like why hasn’t Venom entirely disappeared, which constitutes the second drawback in this scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home.