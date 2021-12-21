The Trilogy uses stock photos and images

The controversy surrounding GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It’s calmed down a bit already, but there are still a lot of users angry about the product that was delivered to us a few weeks ago. Grove street games it’s still working to fix a lot of their glitches, but it looks like they should consider changing some of their images as well.

We say this because in social networks, users discovered that this remastered trilogy used a popular stock image, which had previously been seen in different information and news portals, for the screen of when they arrest you within the game.

Whereas in the original games the screen when you got arrested dissolved to blacks, in these re-releases they opted to include these apparently stock police sirens. Of course, the people of Grove street games He has not said anything about it and considering the situation, it would be better if they did not. Furthermore, it is practically unlikely that they will decide to change this image for another.

At the end of last month, GTA: The Trilogy received a patch that promised to correct more than 100 bugs and here you can read in greater detail what other things it incorporates into these games.

Editor’s note: At this point it’s easy to assume that the development of this remastered trilogy was quite troublesome. And it is that beyond the technical problems, the final product in general ended up being very bad, to the point that users were already threatening and insulting both the people of Rockstar and Grove Street Games.

