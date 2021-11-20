Much has spread the word of the poor – or worse than poor – status of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from the time of its release. From bugs of all kinds, both new and old, through crashes, textures that seem to have been improved by artificial intelligence without being reviewed a posteriori and a poor technical section, fans have been very disappointed with this remastered trilogy, which does not meet the quality levels expected for a Rockstar title. And it seems that the company itself agrees with them.

Today a statement was issued through his official Web in which Rockstar promises to improve the status of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

According to it, they affirm that the title does not meet the quality standards that fans expect from the company, and therefore will release a series of updates —The first one would already be on its way— focused on fixing the numerous errors found and improving each of the three included games until reaching an acceptable level of quality.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition went on sale last November 11 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC in digital format. What’s more, GTA: San Andreas is currently available as part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog.