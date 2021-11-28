This November 11 we saw the launch of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a collection that was far from offering us the definitive version of these classics and not only because of the bugs and strange textures of the game. One of the most important aspects of each Grand Theft Auto is its music, which we hear through radio stations. Regrettably, remastered trilogy does not feature all songs from GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas.

The remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy features all the songs from GTA III, but 8 songs missing from GTA: Vice Cityincluding Billy Jean and Wanna Be Startin ‘Somethin’ by Michael Jackson; too 16 songs missing from GTA: San Andreassuch as Killing in the Name by Rage Against the Machine and Runnin ‘Down a Dream by Tom Petty. Because of this, a PC gamer created a mod that restores the original songs, called “All Radio Songs Restored”.

How to restore the soundtrack of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition:

The creator of the mod has a YouTube channel called GTA Gaming, where he uploaded a video tutorial to install the All radio songs restored mod. To install this mod what you have to do is go to its page in Nexusmods and select the “Files” tab. After this you must click on the first orange box with the legend “Manual Download”To download a compressed file, from which you must extract the folder GTA Radio Restore.

This folder contains six files that you must copy and paste into the folder where the game is saved on your computer. Locate where the Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is located on your PC and open the folders Content, followed by Pads. In the Pads folder you will have to create another one with the name “_Mods“, Where you will paste all the mod files.

After this go back to the Nexusmods page and download the Bounce FM Fully Restored Hotfix, necessary to fix the DJ’s voice, otherwise it sounds higher than normal. Similarly, extract the file, copy it and paste it into the “_Mods” folder mentioned above. The next thing you need to download is the file GTA III Radio Restoration Lip 106, repeating the same process as with the previous files.

According to the modder, this should be enough for the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have the original soundtrack of the three games, considered among the best of their generation. Although players can already restore the soundtrack From the remastered GTA trilogy, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox players will have to settle for incomplete soundtracks.