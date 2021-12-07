The Trilogy receives a new patch on Nintendo Switch

By Rodolfo León
A few weeks ago, a new patch was released for GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which fixed more than 100 bugs. Said patch did not debut for the version of Nintendo switch, but now it is available for this hybrid console.

Currently it is possible to download version 1.05 for this trilogy remastered in Switch, Nevertheless, Rockstar You haven’t mentioned if there were any specific changes for this console.

This patch corrects several errors related to the graphic section, especially regarding the issue of bugs and glitches, but other than that, we do not know exactly what was improved for the version of Switch.

Editor’s note: At this point, it will be very difficult for this remastered trilogy to recover from all the backlash it suffered during its digital release. I am sure that at some point all these errors will be corrected, but by then it may already be too late.

