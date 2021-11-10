Rockstar hasn’t done much to calm things down either. The minimum specifications to run the game on PC had been published, the controllers that will be compatible and even the versions of drivers for Nvidia and AMD cards that our computer must have for this 3 in 1 to work perfectly, but … no sign of Switch.

And yes, the fact that the trilogy is coming to Switch has given to talk this past October. Nintendo’s laptop does not have particularly powerful hardware, especially when it comes to moving games that are fully 3D. Some titles that have been ported for the Nintendo laptop have not been very attractive due to the great quality trim they have had to suffer to become playable.

Tomorrow, Thursday, November 11, it goes on sale Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy in digital format. We could say that it is the Super Mario 3D All Stars from Rockstar Games. A compilation of the three most legendary games from the American studio, which includes Grand Theft Auto III , Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas . It will be available on PC, PS4 and next-gen consoles, and also on Nintendo Switch.

Now finally, less than two days before the official launch, Rockstar has published on its website several catches showing what these titles will look like on the Nintendo console. With these photos, we can get an idea of ​​what the visual aspect of this trio of games on Switch, while also shedding a bit of light on what the trilogy will look like when they finally land on iOS and Android mobiles. What will remain an unknown until the release arrives will be the fluidity. We do not know if everything will work perfectly on the laptop or if we will have drops of frames per second during some moments of the gameplay.

What’s new in Trilogy?

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition it was officially revealed last October. For many, it is nothing more than a Rockstar strategy to buy time for the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, since the company is having serious problems during its development.

The trilogy has as novelty gameplay improvements and a new system of illumination that promises more realistic lights, perfected shadows, new textures and more elaborate models to further enhance the gaming experience. This added to general improvements such as bug fixes and increased stability.

Still, The Trilogy shouldn’t be a problem for Nintendo Switch. Recall that these three titles were released for mobile phones between 2011 and 2013. And although the remastering had not yet arrived, the iPhone 4S was already powerful enough to be able to move the three games except for San Andreas, which was fully compatible but did not offer as smooth a gaming experience on smartphones as the previous two. Nintendo Switch, therefore, should be powerful enough not to have problems when it comes to making this new Rockstar Games relaunch work.