We all know that the launch of GTA: The Trilogy it has been far from ideal. The long-awaited remastered trilogy of Grand Theft Auto It reached the public with many errors – of all kinds, and some quite rude – that forced Rockstar Games to publicly apologize and commit to fix them. And the developers seem to be keeping their word, because a new patch is now available.

Update 1.03 for GTA: The Trilogy has been released in the last few hours for versions of PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. Nintendo Switch users should wait a little longer, as the study has stated that the update It will arrive “in the next few days.”

The list of improvements included in this patch it is really extensive. Rockstar Games has not only focused on optimizing the titles of GTA: The Trilogy individually; It has also incorporated fixes that affect all games in the specific versions for PC and Xbox One.

A new Title Update is now available for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. This contains several fixes and will also be available for the Nintendo Switch in the coming days: https://t.co/otGLbh9onV – Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 30, 2021

If we review the list we find many frankly ridiculous flaws, and that it is not understood how they arrived at the final version of GTA: The Trilogy. For example, it has been fixed endless spelling errors that appeared on posters and signage, as well as several inconsistencies related to the rain.

The latter has been seen especially in GTA III and Vice city, where users complained that the water was falling so hard that it was impossible to play; or that it directly rained indoors, even during cinematics.

On San Andreas a few glitches have also been fixed, especially in camera shots. Recall that several videos were viralized on social networks in what was seen how the face of CJ, the main character, blocked the screen almost completely when using certain vehicles in the first person. And other inconsistencies, both graphical and gameplay, have also been fixed.

Little by little, Rockstar Games catches up with GTA: The Trilogy

It is clear that there is still much work to be done on GTA: The Trilogy, but Rockstar Games seem willing to make amends for their mistakes. If the studio keeps up with the update rate with one patch per week, the experience of using the games will change dramatically in no time.

Anyway, it is worth highlighting the great work the community has undertaken to solve the shortcomings of the trilogy. There are already several mods that repair many of the inconsistencies of GTA: The Trilogy, with a wide range of improvements that ranges from the faces of the protagonists to the textures of the scenes.