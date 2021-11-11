The Trilogy compared to the originals

Tomorrow, November 11, is already the big day. After months of rumors and waiting, in less than 24 hours it will finally be available Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, package consisting of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas. The collection not only allows us to enjoy these classics on modern platforms, but also Each title features an improved visual style, something a new trailer makes clear.

To celebrate the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, and make the visual changes clear, Rockstar has shared a new trailer, which offers us a comparison between the three original titles, and their remastered versions.

As you can see, the visual leap in these remasters is substantial. The classic style is still preserved, but the graphics have been substantially improved to work great on current platforms. Now we only need to wait a day to have this collection in our hands.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 11. In related topics, these are the songs that the collection will have.

Via: IGN