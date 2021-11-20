Today we offered you our analysis of GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, a definitive edition that has not finished being as all the players expected after presenting numerous errors that to this day have not been solved and are already meme meat. However, Rockstar Games has now issued a statement in which he apologizes for what happened and promises solutions.

«The GTA series and the games that make up this iconic trilogy are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world.»Narrates the statement that admits«updated versions of these classic games were not released in a state that meets our own quality standards, or the standards our fans expect«. In this way, they promise to have plans «to address the technical problems and improve each game in the future. With each planned update, games will reach the level of quality they deserve«.

In just a few days a title update will be released for all platforms, although the gaming community is also kindly asked «to maintain a respectful and civilized speech as we work on these issues«, Referring to the attacks that the developer receives through social networks. By way of apology, PC players will have access to the classic versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas through the Rockstar Store.

<br>

Ultimately, Rockstar ends its statement by mentioning: «we would like to thank everyone for your patience and understanding as we work on these updates to make sure these games meet everyone’s justifiably high standards«. Now, it will be necessary to see if the bug fixes end up being good enough to enjoy the titles.