The first option, Sony’s own app

How could it be otherwise, the very Sony provides all camera users with an application through which you will be able to perform different functions. On the one hand you will be able manage all files that are in the camera without having to physically connect it to the iPad, something that is really comfortable in some moments.

On the other hand, and what will interest you most if you have entered this post is the possibility of use iPad as a monitor. In this way, you will not only be able to see live what the camera is focusing on to verify that the plane is correctly, but you will also be able to make, from the iPad, the camera to shoot and capture the photograph you were looking for.

Monitor +, you have to try it

However, the option provided by Sony is not the only one you can find in the App Store. In this way we present you Monitor +, the best valued alternative that you will find to be able to manage your Sony camera from the iPad. In the same way that happens with the official Sony app, with this application you will be able to see and manage all the files that are present in the camera.