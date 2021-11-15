There are many and varied uses that can be given to the iPad, but today we want to tell you one that for all users of a Sony camera is sure to be very useful. And, as you can read in the title, in addition to being able to transfer photos and videos from the camera to the iPad, this can also be that ideal monitor that you need to use with your camera to control everything that it is capturing. Here’s how.
The first option, Sony’s own app
How could it be otherwise, the very Sony provides all camera users with an application through which you will be able to perform different functions. On the one hand you will be able manage all files that are in the camera without having to physically connect it to the iPad, something that is really comfortable in some moments.
On the other hand, and what will interest you most if you have entered this post is the possibility of use iPad as a monitor. In this way, you will not only be able to see live what the camera is focusing on to verify that the plane is correctly, but you will also be able to make, from the iPad, the camera to shoot and capture the photograph you were looking for.
Monitor +, you have to try it
However, the option provided by Sony is not the only one you can find in the App Store. In this way we present you Monitor +, the best valued alternative that you will find to be able to manage your Sony camera from the iPad. In the same way that happens with the official Sony app, with this application you will be able to see and manage all the files that are present in the camera.
In addition, you can also control all the parameters that you have to take into account when taking a photograph or recording a video. This is undoubtedly great for all content creators who record themselves and in many moments they need to check how certain shots are before hitting the record button. This is a function that many professionals supply with specialized monitors, however, if you are just starting out and do not have a lot of budget, the possibility of using your iPad imitating the function that these professional monitors give you is a true marvel.
As is often the case with these types of applications, Monitor + initially it is totally free, and in fact, if you don’t want to, you can be using the app for a lifetime without having to pay a euro. However, if you want to go one step further, It has functions that you can only count on if you pay to be able to use the Pro version. Our recommendation is that you initially try the free version and if later you have the need to use any of the Pro functions that this app puts on the table, then you pay for it, but surely for a large majority of users, the free version is more than enough.