When we become one PCR, it is logical to want to have the results as soon as possible. The antigen test They are a quick way to know if we are infected, since the results appear in a period of 10 to 15 minutes. The problem is that antigen tests work better when there is more viral load.

PCR, the best way to know if we are infected

Thus, if we are infected and we have symptoms, it may be an indication that we have a high viral load, and therefore it is more likely to test positive. If we do not have symptoms or have a low viral load, then it is more difficult for the antigen test to detect it, and a negative result does not have to be an indication that we are not infected.

Therefore, if we are certain that we have had close contact with an infected person, the PCR is the best option. Although they are more expensive (between 75 and 100 euros) compared to antigen tests (between 5 and 10 euros normally), their reliability is very high, since it makes a much more meticulous and detailed choice of the virus by detecting its RNA.