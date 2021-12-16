The trick to expand the RAM of your OPPO mobile

The RAM memory amplification OPPO is one of the most extensive compared to the rest of the firms. Specifically, it is based on a added up to 7 GB This will alleviate the burden that can be caused by the use of various applications on the device such as when using the split screen function.

There are numerous brands of smartphones that have extended to this trend. In fact, practically all the existing ones in Spain have begun to develop this property which has not even been fully deployed yet. One of the companies that is working on it is OPPO . Even in some of its terminals you can already get activated this functionality. For this reason, we teach you to activate it if you have a cell phone from the Chinese company, but you were unaware of this addition.

Enabling this new feature is not a complicated task at all. You only have to access the settings of your mobile and slide all the way to the bottom, where you will come across an option called Phone information. Access it and you will find multiple sections that you can enter. Obviously, click on RAM to access the settings of this component. Inside you must activate RAM expansion and move the point according to the addition of your choice. Can choose between 3 GB, 5 GB or 7 GB.

Do all OPPO have it?

For the moment not all OPPO smartphones they have this property. Only some have been chosen to carry out this practice, although it is not ruled out that it progressively ends up reaching more of them. The only capable of using the RAM expansion together with the Reno 5 series are:

OPPO Find X3 Pro

OPPO Find X3 Neo

OPPO Find X3 Lite

OPPO A94 5G

OPPO A74 5G

OPPO Find X2 Pro

OPPO Find X2 Neo

OPPO Reno4 5G

OPPO Reno4 Z 5G

OPPO Reno 5G

OPPO Reno 10X Zoom

OPPO Reno Z

As you can see there is no none of input range, something illogical considering that they are probably the ones who need it the most. If you do not have one of those present here, you do not have to worry, since the list will be expanded in the future.

Worth?

This is a question that has generated much controversy after the announcement of the arrival of Virtual RAM. Mainly, because many of the phones mentioned above have a considerable RAM of sometimes up to 12 GB. That is why it turns out incomprehensible that this property applies to terminals of such a gauge.

There are a lot of OPPO devices that require this addition to a greater extent, since from 8 GB of RAM the change is not significant. Therefore, it would be logical that those belonging to the low range could make use of this function. Sooner or later there is a possibility that it will arrive, although exactly when is unknown.