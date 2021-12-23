The trick to clean the blender, quickly and easily, that triumphs in all kitchens

The COVID-19 pandemic has made us more at home, and also more kitchens, and mixers and mixers work non-stop in many of our homes, especially during holiday periods like this Christmas. In addition, our concern for hygiene has also increased and that is why the cleaning tricks, like this one that we share with you today, generate special interest.

It is a trick specially designed for go mixersor, but that in reality it can be used in any type of mixer, also in the hand mixers Like the Braun Multiquicker in the image on these lines that costs 34.90 euros on Amazon. The only thing to keep in mind is that this trick works well if we clean the mixer shortly after using it, before the dirt builds up and dries out.

Braun MultiQuick 5200 – Hand Blender, 1000 W, 21 Speeds and Turbo Function, Anti-splash Hood, Powerbell Plus, Easy-Click, Includes 600 ml Measuring Cup, White Color

Everyone knows that mixers can be disassembled, those in hand in a very simple way like the Ufesa of 17.99 euros in the photo on these lines. This is essential because the part of the mixer where the motor remains cannot be washed as such or submerged, it must only be cleaned with a damp cloth. If we do it frequently, it is not complicated at all and it keeps our mixer always like new.





Ufesa BP3442 Hand Mixer, 600 W, Turbo Function, 2 Stainless Steel Blades and Foot, Ergonomic Design and Anti Splash, Incl. Measuring Cup, BPA Free

The main problem when cleaning is found in the blades of the blenders glass like those of the Philips Daily, in the image on these lines, which has a price of 30.90 euros on Amazon. While it is feasible scrub the glass and its blades Using a sponge, water and soap, according to the traditional method, is a cumbersome task, which damages sponges and scourers a lot and can even be dangerous because, if we are not very careful, we can get hurt by the blades.

And this is where the most interest is trick, if we put a little water in the glass with a few drops of dishwashing detergent and beat that mixture, just rinsing with water after our mixer will be clean in less than a minute. On the web you can find countless videos that demonstrate the effectiveness of this trick with all kinds of mixers.





Philips Daily HR2100 / 00 – American Glass Blender, 400w, 1.5L Ultra Resistant Plastic Jug, White Color

It is true that nowadays there are mixers that, after disassembled, allow put many or some of its parts in the dishwasher, as in the IKOHS glass blender of 22.95 euros to which the image corresponds, but perhaps you are not interested in putting the dishwasher at that time or you do not want to take up so much space in it with the blender … Also as there is the price of electricity, 45 seconds in a mixer are more cost effective than an hour in a dishwasher.





IKOHS MOI Glass Blender – Single Blender for Smoothies and Smoothies, 230 W, Single, Portable, Stainless Steel Blades, 230W, BPA Free, Exclusive Design, Green color

Finally, the hand mixer blades They are usually less aggressive than those of the glass blenders, in the image the blades of the Cecotec TitanBlack 1200 XL that has a price of 31.99 euros, but that does not mean that the trick of wash by beating a mixture of soapy water for a few seconds washing dishes is not, also in that case, a good idea. As we mentioned before, the only limitation, for the trick to work, is that we cannot let a lot of time pass and risk drying out the dirt.





Cecotec Power TitanBlack 1200 XL PerfectCream & Crush hand blender. 1200 W, 4-blade blades, XL stand, Splash hood, Includes chopper with blade, mixer rods and food processor

