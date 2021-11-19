It is the most used instant messaging application in the world. It has more than 2 billion active users and you may use it almost daily to communicate with friends, family or colleagues at school, high school or work. However, there is always something new to discover. With this WhatsApp trick you will learn to send a fake location to your contacts.

How many times have you wanted to send a custom location? Possibly many, but you’ve been limited to sharing your actual geolocation or the few suggested options that are close to you. However, with this WhatsApp trick you can emulate that you are anywhere in the world without leaving your home and your contacts will have no way of knowing that it is a false location.

This WhatsApp trick can be very useful when making a funny joke. But also can help you tell someone you are in another location if they ask for example why you are running late. Of course, keep in mind that your contacts may also use this method to deceive you.

How does the WhatsApp trick to share a fake location work?

Sharing a fake location is very easy. You do not need to install an additional application and you can do this WhatsApp trick directly from the app. Just activate location services on your Android device and follow the steps mentioned below.

Open WhatsApp on your Android.

Find the chat of the contact you want to send the fake location to.

Tap on the clip icon that appears next to the field Message.

Choose Location.

Wait for the map to load and tap on the enlarge button in the upper left margin.

Move freely around the map and place the marker in the desired location.

Tap on Send this location to launch this WhatsApp trick.

Ready! Your contact will have received the location in question. Of course, remember that, for obvious reasons, this trick does not work with the option Real time location, but at least it is an excellent alternative so that you can pretend to be in a location that is not the real one.