The promise of getting rich with very little is a candy that attracts millions of investors, and that makes coins like Shina Inu or Dogecoin so successful among small investors.

They call it the decimal trap, since with only 50 euros a person can buy several million tokens of a currency. If it raises its price by just one decimal, the investor can go from 50 euros to 5,000 in one day.

The Shiba Inu was just $ 0.00004893 on Friday afternoon, while the Dogecoin was less than 1 cent earlier this year. That is why those who believed that the Japanese dog would reach as high as the Dogecoin did not hesitate to put money in.

And it is logical, a coin that is worth 0.00004893 is a coin that is worth absolutely nothing. And this means that it is very easy to get hold of a large number of Tokens. Shortly after we left 100 euros in Shiba Uni, we would be millionaires if the currency suffered a revaluation of a measly penny.

Right now there are 500 billion Shiba Inu coins in circulation, so if the coin were ever to be worth a single dollar, the amount of money that would circulate on the network would be 10 times more than the US stock market.

And therein lies the trap of these coins. With very little investment a single person can become rich, because the price of these is 18 decimal places. Or, what is the same, they are worth absolutely nothing.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let's see what they are used for.

According to experts, this situation makes people believe that getting rich is possible with very little effort, with little knowledge of the market and with a small investment.

And, although that sometimes happens, the reality is that coins like Shiba Inu and company are just memes that have made money and that in the end they only disappear because they are not worth anything, neither by themselves nor as crypto currencies.