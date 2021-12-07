When Jerry maguire by Cameron Crowe was released in 1996, much of the public was surprised by the argument on screen. What had been promoted as a movie about the sports world, ended up being a romantic comedy. It was an ingenious plot trap that Crowe managed to create a story with several levels of interpretation. But also, for resizing the idea of ​​the North American hero par excellence, in a common man in search of a purpose. The film not only managed to translate that optimistic and sweetened idea into a brilliant script, but also narrate an atypical perspective on contemporary morality.

Jerry Maguire, played by Tom cruiseHe has all the overwhelming charisma of a born leader. But, also, the vulnerable points of the endearing loser to whom contemporary cinema usually pays tribute. As if that weren’t enough, Cruise plays an antihero who, through the plot, discovers his most vulnerable side. All this, while facing as he can and not always gracefully, failure in a competitive race. Crowe, a child prodigy who had to reinvent himself to sustain himself amidst the realm of pop culture, creates a tiny epic about defeat. One that, in addition, makes it clear that his argument – tricky, at times linear, always moving – has more ambitions than it seems.

In the end, Jerry maguire it turned out to be a celebration of several things at once. On the one hand, love as the engine of a purpose. And on the other, the value of small decisions. All under the syrupy package of a phrase that went down in history that is still endearing to fans: “You complete me”. For many lovers of romantic comedy, the declaration of the character of Cruise, after a long painful journey is an epiphany. But in reality, it is about something else. The conclusion of a look at pain, love and maturity. When does a dream stop being a dream to become something more definitive? With all his plot power, sense of humor and unique rhythm, Jerry Maguire answers the question in the best possible way.

One movie within another: Jerry maguire and the little invisible traps

Fun fact: The role of Jerry Maguire was originally going to be played by Tom Hanks. But it took Cameron Crowe so long to write the script – nearly four years – that Hanks eventually passed the character’s age cutoff. Another tip: Crowe had some very different ideas about the romance between Renee Zellweger’s character and Cruise’s. At first, the idea was that both were partners and enemies. Then Crowe decided that Dorothy would live up to her name and take a leap of faith. Zellweger’s character was resized and brought to a much higher plane. One that also encompasses the relationship between both characters and was much more than a love story.

Which it is of course, with all the ingredients of the genre taken to its maximum expression. But it is also a reflection on ambition, the fear of failure and uprooting. Everything under layers of sarcastic humor and a reflection of a certain subversion to the usual idea about love. If one thing distinguishes Jerry Maguire from the rest of the romantic comedies, in his emphasis on what motivates love, rather than romance itself.

It may seem like a subtlety, but in fact, it is the center of a film that regards its characters with curious kindness. From Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Rod Tidwell (whose performance won the actor an Oscar) to the notorious precision in rhythm and symbols. The film it’s full of little allegories about time, commitment, and redemption. Also, from the search for a meaning to what we do and want.

In the end, Jerry maguire accomplished what seemed impossible: unite two genders and create an exemplary look of both. While the world of competition gets a heart, the world of romance a new look. Perhaps the biggest step for a movie that according to Cameron, began with an almost casual phrase. What if a loser fell in love with a dreamer?