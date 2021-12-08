For this reason, Ricardo Reyes also highlighted the importance of accompanying a partner who has the experience and references to implement the strategy tailored to each organization.

And he concluded that the purpose is for all levels of the companies to perceive the commitment to sustainability as an investment, not as an expense, where growth does not go against the set goals, but rather creates brand value through strategies well directed.

For his part, Carmelo Santillán, founder and CEO of CSR Consulting, agreed on this point, explaining that the use of technology from renewable energies is a great example of how both energy expenditure and cost can be reduced, at the same time. pair to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

He described this process as a “win-win” process, in which companies benefit from economic savings and the environment is favored by reducing environmental impact, specifically on the issue of global warming. And he warned that, in the long term, not embarking on a sustainability strategy will be even more costly.

“Companies have begun to quantify, financially speaking, how much the decision not to adapt to climate change or not to mitigate environmental aspects focused on it is costing. As they already mentioned, innovation will help us to face these challenges ”, considered the CEO of CSR Consulting.

However, although it is a worldwide phenomenon, there are no global solutions, but they are adapted from country to country and from region to region, through the establishment of a regulatory framework, as has happened in Mexico with the State Law of Climate Change, established in the state of Nuevo León in 2020.

Santillán concluded that, in financial matters, the Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ASG or ESG) principles are also marking a starting point for strategic planning in the business sector, with an analysis in the management risk and resource allocation by investors. The above confirms that sustainability is a business matter.