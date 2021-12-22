EFE.- Mexican authorities reported this Tuesday the total transfer of 20,000 Haitian migrants in about 300 buses that remained for several weeks in the southern bypass of Tapachula, border with Guatemala, to take them to various destinations in the country.

The National Migration Institute (INM) carried out on Tuesday a joint operation with the National Guard and the municipal police to evict the last 1,000 Haitian migrants in about 25 buses.

The main request of the Caribbean people has been to leave Tapachula, called by activists as the “great migratory prison”, to reach other cities in the country to regularize their immigration status.

Two weeks ago, the immigration authorities launched the transfer program in the face of the massive arrival of foreigners.

Martha Anaya, a citizen of Tapachula, denounced that thousands of migrants were in “inhumane” conditions that time.

“We were very sorry that they were going through this situation, but it also affected us a lot because they brought a lot of coughs and flu, and we all got sick,” he told Efe.

This December 22, the documentation and transportation program on the buses ends, since it was an official commitment of the INM to the contingency of Haitian migrants.

But another group of around 1,500 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Central America and other countries remain awaiting documents from the INM.

The migrants have made road blocks to demand the transfer and the papers.

Foreigners have taken as a place to sleep the outskirts of the Tapachula planetarium and the green areas of the City Theater, where they have improvised small camps.

Given the uncertainty, they have warned that they will organize a new caravan of migrants, such as those that have left the Mexican southeast in recent months towards the center and north of the country.

The Center for Human Dignification (CDH) reported that from September to date, more than 100,000 migrants have left Tapachula.

However, Luis Rey García Villagrán, asked the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar) to adequately channel people who are requesting refuge.

“The immigration policies of the Comar must change in the sense that the essence of this institution is the Cartagena protocol that establishes the ‘first phase’, which means that as soon as they see them, they would have to establish systems to expedite the refugee situation. ”, He commented.

The activist has denounced legislators that there are only 25 Comar officers and seven immigration windows to serve Tapachula.

The protests are a reflection of the migratory pressure in Mexico, where authorities have intercepted 228,115 migrants and deported 82,627 from January to October 2021, numbers not seen in more than 15 years.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard acknowledged on Tuesday that Comar lacks resources to attend the record of more than 123,000 asylum requests this year, an annual increase of 300%.

