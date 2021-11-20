Nov 19, 2021 at 20:10 CET

EFE

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), seventh in the Formula One World Championship, declared this Friday at the Losail circuit, after signing the tenth time of free practice for the first Qatari Grand Prix in history that “the track” surprised them. all “for their speed and that this Saturday he hopes” to be ahead. “

“The first day on an unknown track it is always exciting and challengingas it is obviously a completely new experience for everyone, “he commented Sainz, 27, who has five podiums in F1 and is seventh in the World Cup, with 139 and a half points.

“If I’m honest, I think this track has surprised us all because of how fast it is and how fast we are taking in the curves,” said the talented Madrid rider, who signed three of his five podiums this year with the highest team. laureate of F1 history.

“That means we will have to work harder on the setups we originally had in mind and adapt to everything new throughout the day,” he explained Sainz this Friday in Qatar.

“We are not exactly where we want to be, so we need to improve the car overnight because everything is very close,” he said.

“I have total confidence that we can manage this and I hope that tomorrow we will be higher in terms of positions,” he said. Sainz this Friday in Losail after free practice for the third to last Grand Prix of the season.