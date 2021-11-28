The end of the year, and the models that are not subjected to a facelift, are receiving retrofits in the last months of 2021. The best-selling Japanese brand presents the Toyota Corolla 2022, releasing important new features that increase its appeal, especially in the equipment and in connectivity.

The Toyota Corolla It is one of the best-selling models in its category. The twelfth generation of the compact was released on the European market in March 2019, so accumulates practically three years in the market. The right time to implement changes with a retrofit like the one that some of your most direct competitors are receiving.

Some news that reach the three bodies of the compact range, the five-door model, the Sedan and the Corolla Touring Sports station wagon, which also receives a new special edition. On the outside, the Japanese firm has not implemented any new detail that changes the original appearance, but it has provided a greater touch of elegance by adding the colors «Pearl White Platinum» and «Silver» metallic, both available with the roof in contrasting color, and in the five-door and in the family.

Toyota Corolla 2022 range improves multimedia system performance

Connectivity, among the improvements of the Toyota Corolla 2022

The exterior upgrades are completed with a few new 17-inch cast aluminum wheels in 10-spoke design and with a glossy finish, optional on the ‘High’ finish and standard on the ‘Mid +’. Inside there are also novelties, especially in the equipment plan. Toyota launches a new multimedia platform, now with faster operation thanks to a control unit, and that will be perfectly perceptible by users when opening the different applications and accessing the menus from the 8 inch touch screen.

The Japanese firm has improved the communications module of the system, with an “always connected” mode, so that the Corolla 2022 permanently receive traffic information, truly in real time, thanks to an integrated eSIM card. An infotainment system that will be standard in the finishes “Mid +”, “GR SPORT”, “TREK” and “High”. The compacts also debut a new voice assistant with natural language commands, wireless software updates and a new integration of smartphones through “Apple CarPlay” and “Android Auto”.

Toyota USA leaks a mysterious new GR Corolla teaser with strange details Read news

In addition, thanks to this multimedia and navigation system, customers will be able to enjoy a series of added services, those of the “Toyota Smart Connect” package, free for the first four years of ownership, and later expandable as an extra with a surcharge. The new range will not offer improvements in the mechanical range, which remains intact, opening the order books from the end of November in the different European countries. The first units will arrive at dealerships from the end of January 2022.