With them you can generally play records at 33 and 45 rpm, which are the two standards with which most CDs and singles are recorded. vinyl.

In addition, little by little more options of turntable with bluetooth, both input and output. This allows you to use this device with external audio, or send the audio to a bluetooth speaker to say goodbye to cables.

An audio equipment to match

But if you want to get the most out of this format, you need a team to match. For starters, the amp you connect it to should have a phono input, which is what most turntables use.

On the other hand, you will need some speakers from high Fidelity to be able to appreciate each of the nuances. And finally, don’t forget about cables. Many people save at this point and it is the easiest way to ruin the audio experience.

What should a good record player have?

Once you are clear about everything you need to play your vinyl, we are going to tell you some common elements that all turntables should have.

Dual play . As we have mentioned, vinyl records play at two speeds: 33 rpm (revolutions per minute) for 10 and 12 inch discs and 45 rpm for single format discs (10 and 7 inches).

. As we have mentioned, vinyl records play at two speeds: 33 rpm (revolutions per minute) for 10 and 12 inch discs and 45 rpm for single format discs (10 and 7 inches). 7 inch drive adapter . Following the previous point, you can check that your turntable comes with an adapter for smaller discs. Although you can also buy it separately.

. Following the previous point, you can check that your turntable comes with an adapter for smaller discs. Although you can also buy it separately. Needle . This element is differential in the sound , since it is the first one in charge of picking up the sound of the album. Although most inexpensive options save here, you can always improve your needle over time.

. This element is differential in the , since it is the first one in charge of picking up the sound of the album. Although most inexpensive options save here, you can always improve your needle over time. Phono output . This is a standard in the vinyl industry, so every model on the list has one. Of course, you will have to make sure that your amplifier also has this port.

. This is a standard in the vinyl industry, so every model on the list has one. Of course, you will have to make sure that your amplifier also has this port. Design . There are currently turntable with a very careful design, which will be the center of attention in your living room.

. There are currently with a very careful design, which will be the center of attention in your living room. Wireless connection. Finally, in this article we have compiled the main alternatives that have a bluetooth connection. A way to save the investment in a more expensive equipment to be able to listen to your vinyl on your wireless speaker, your sound bar or your headphones.

Turntable with bluetooth to get started

We start with some of the turntable with bluetooth more basic. With them, you can get started in the exciting world of analog music without investing too much, especially considering that you can connect them wirelessly.

Audio Technica AT-LP60XBT – Fully Automatic

Audio Technica is one of the manufacturers of turntable most recognized on the planet and with its AT-LP60XBT They offer all the great features of your AT-LP60X stereo model but with the addition of wireless bluetooth connectivity.

East turntable it’s fully automatic and can be paired with speakers, headphones, or other wireless devices. Thanks to its CSR BT chipset, the turntable can even connect to devices that support the aptX codec, which offers much better sound quality than standard SBC code.

Sony PS-LX310BT: the cheapest

Another of the most interesting options to enter the world of analog sound is he Sony PS-LX310BT. East turntable It is one of the cheapest on the list and has everything you need to reproduce your vinyl.

It has the possibility of connecting it by bluetooth or cable and also has a gain switch. This will allow you to obtain a pre-amplification with which you will have more power output for the equipment that needs it.

Pro-Ject Juke Box E: the most modern

Pro-Ject is one of the latest brands to reach the world of turntable with bluetooth and with him Juke Box E it offers a very interesting input range. It features a minimalist design available in three colors and bills itself as “a turntable, phono stage, BT receiver, line preamplifier and power amplifier” all in one.

Thanks to these features, you will only need a pair of speakers or headphones to enjoy the music. It has a Ortofon needle (one of the most recognized brands) and, in addition, it will help you to start with a small investment and allows you great possibilities of expansion to improve it with an amplifier in the future.

Lenco LBT-120BK: a classic

One of the turntable with bluetooth that has been on the market the longest is the Lenco LBT-120BK. This model also has a USB connection, so you can use it connected to a computer to create samples directly from the vinyl.

Another of its functions is to use it as preamplifier, since you can connect a pendrive to its input to play music directly from there. An all-in-one solution that allows you to have a versatile stereo in your home.

Pro-Ject Box S2 – Belt Drive

In the world of vinyls You either love or hate belt drive. This system is much quieter than motorized systems, so it is recommended for use especially in domestic environments.

For the rest, we are facing a Pro-Ject, which means a careful and very grateful design, finished in wood. An all-in-one device that has a preamplifier and an amplifier to which you only need to connect your stereo speakers (or use its bluetooth output to connect it wirelessly).

Elipson Chroma 400: for audiophiles

With the Elipson Chroma 400 This is one of the highest quality bluetooth turntables on the market. Made in France, this device works by traction and integrates a RIAA phono preamplifier and a transmitter bluetooth APTX HD.

Thanks to it, and to its needle Ortofon OM10, you will be able to listen to your vinyl with the highest quality, either through your speakers or enjoying a great quality of wireless sound.

The best high-end bluetooth turntables

Finally, we are going to analyze some models that by design or performance are at the top of the market. And in case you are wondering, we warn you that the most legendary brand, Technichs, you don’t have a wireless option yet.

Pro-Ject T1 BT: details that matter

Going one more step up the ladder of the best turntable with bluetooth, we found the Pro-Ject T1 BT. A team with an elegant machined socket made completely without plastics, which gives a much more premium finish to the whole set.

Its glass tray has a zero resonance design, which prevents possible unwanted vibrations. In addition, its belt motor and its aluminum arm, attached to the needle Ortofon OM 5E, will allow you to get the best sound from your records.

Elipson Chroma Carbon: simple and effective

The turntable Elipson Chroma Carbon It improves on everything to the 400. To begin with, it incorporates the same belt drive system, but incorporates a carbon arm and an Ortofon 2M Red needle that is one of the best on the market.

It also has a preamplifier phono built-in and a bluetooth transmitter to connect it wirelessly. Although its greatest advantage is its RIAA module, which allows you to obtain a much higher sound quality.

Pro-Ject VT-E BT: the best vertical design

The last of the models that we are going to analyze of Pro-Ject is, more than a turntable with bluetooth, a piece of design. Its turntable has a belt drive, but the best thing is that it allows you to play vinyls vertically.

This does not affect the sound, but it will generate a visual spectacle in your living room. For its part, the capsule Ortofon OM 5E achieves unmatched sound quality, whether you use external speakers or want to use its bluetooth mode.

Cambridge Audio Alva TT: a work of art

The Cambridge Audio Alva TT It’s the perfect definition of a bluetooth turntable for true audiophiles. Thanks to your system bluetooth aptX HD It is capable of offering high-resolution wireless transmission with almost no compression loss.

In addition, it has a built-in phono preamp and a direct drive system that guarantees a constant pulling speed. A high-end, one-piece boom system created to deliver unmatched audio quality.

Is it advisable to listen to vinyl wirelessly?

As you have seen, in our list there are multiple options to enjoy vinyl music wirelessly. However, the fact that TechnicsConsidered the top turntable brand on the market, not having a wireless alternative can give us a clue as to where the industry is going.

The reality is that listening to music on vinyl has a component of nostalgia towards what analogical very big. In addition, the vinyls have a larger format for covers and arts, which is a better opportunity to enjoy the latest album of your favorite group.

However, audio technology has advanced enough that an uncompressed WAV file sounds exactly like the analog format.

The debate is not whether vinyl sounds better or worse than Spotify, but how they are going to implement lossless audio (as it is already doing Apple Music) to offer a further alternative to audiophiles.

In this sense, turntable with bluetooth They are still a quick and easy solution for users who want to play vinyl, but don’t want to spend hundreds (or thousands) of euros on high-quality hi-fi equipment and speakers.

Here it is already a matter of taste. Our recommendation is that, if you want to get started in the world of vinyl, bet on any of the cheapest options on the list, since they will serve you just like the most expensive ones.

But if you want to get the most out of this format and are really able to assess the difference in quality in the audio, you will have to invest your budget in a amplifier and speakers quality.