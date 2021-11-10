The Tomorrow Children will return to Play: everything you need to know about the strange neo-Soviet multiplayer

Q-Games will relaunch The Tomorrow Children, a previously exclusive PS4 video game that went unnoticed in the past generation.

In 2016, Q-Games He launched The Tomorrow Children exclusively for PS4 with the distribution of Sony Interactive Entertainment– A strange multiplayer online video game in which players survive on a fictional island with neo-Soviet aesthetics, while building a shelter and collecting resources from dangerous areas plagued by enemies.

The project, despite being striking, did not come to fruition and SIE it shut down its servers a few months after its launch. Now, Q-Games confirmed that he was able to regain the rights to The Tomorrow Children and that will bring it back with a twist.

The Tomorrow Children will return with a twist

Through a statement, the study that created Pixeljunk declared that among his plans are “Document and give exciting development updates every step of the way to bring the game back to life.” The idea is that TTC return to stores in free format and with updated gameplay.

Dylan Cuthbert, founder of Q-Games, thanked the players who asked in recent years for the return of the strange video game, in addition to Sony for giving you the license. “Now I’m tweaking and reworking parts of the game every week, and I hope everyone follows us and gets involved in this process.” said the founder of Q-Games. “We plan to make quite a few changes for the better and give The Tomorrow Children the relaunch it deserves!”

Changes in the concept of 2016

The concept of TTC in 2016 it put players to work together in a Soviet dystopia to survive a massive catastrophe and rebuild civilization in a world known as “The Void.” All users had to cooperate to erect buildings, turrets, and defense structures, as highly violent monsters called Izverg would appear from time to time. Problems that led to his downfall included replaying of missions and unsatisfactory rewards, so it will be a matter of time to know if Q-Games manages to turn the story of The Tomorrow Children.

