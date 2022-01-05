The Epic Games Store has been giving away an enormous amount of video games during this holiday period. Probably the biggest case has been that of the complete modern trilogy of Tomb Rider, which has also been available for the entire month, unlike other cases that only remain available for 24 hours.

But of course, this was not going to last forever. The Tomb Raider trilogy leaves the free games section of the Epic Games Store tomorrow. If you weren’t aware of this yet, or your sheets have stuck, you have nothing to worry about, as you still have until 17:00 (UTC +1) tomorrow to add these three games to your personal library.

Filtered all free games from the Epic Games Store for Christmas

The last title in the trilogy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, was released in 2018 for Xbox One, Ps4, Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Google Stadia, and was developed by Eidos Montrèal, who have recently been in charge of bringing videogames to the world. to Guardians of the Galaxy.

You can purchase the Tomb Raider trilogy through the following link on the Epic Games Store.