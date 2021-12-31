Epic Games Store closes the year and its gifts for these holidays giving free the Tomb Raider trilogy; three games to take advantage of.
Gift from Epic Games Store includes Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Y Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. These three titles will be free until January 6.
This last trilogy would be a reboot of the Lara Craft story that started in 2013 and ended in 2018.
Live an adventure full of action, exploration, stealth and excitement with this work by Crystal Dynamics.