The tobacco industry has managed to stop tobacco control policies in Mexico - Mundodehoy.com

Lung.mx .-For the third time the Tobacco Industry Interference Index and this year Mexico’s position has worsened compared to other Latin American countries, mainly due to the increased participation of the industry in the establishment and application of public health policies for tobacco control.

“The three countries with the most interference from tobacco companies globally, according to the index, are: Dominican Republic, Switzerland and Japan and those that register the least interference are Brunei, New Zealand and United Kingdom. Mexico is in the middle with 55 points out of 100 interference from tobacco companies, although last year we had 47 rating points, which means that our position fell and in Latin America we are one of the countries that worsened the most from one year to the next.” he pointed Erick antonio ochoa, director of Salud Justa Mx.

“Our region is where tobacco companies have increased their activity the most to stop policies to improve tobacco control and unfortunately they have achieved their objectives.”He added.

After sharing examples of tobacco industry interference ranked in the seven indicators of the country report, Juan Nunez, coordinator of the National Alliance for Tobacco Control, recalled that earlier this year legislators from the Economic Commission and officials from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Competitiveness, joined the representatives of Philip Morris and British American Tobacco, when organizing a public forum, despite the fact that this collaboration is prohibited by Article 5, third section of the Framework Convention for Tobacco Control.

“We must end the vulnerability of the Legislative and Executive powers, but also the Judicial, to prevent them from taking measures against the protection of health, as happened a few weeks ago in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation”He added.

For his part Adriana rocha, Director of Projects at Polithink, said that “Tobacco industry interference is not always veiled or underwater, even in plain sight and from institutional spaces. Hence the relevance of documenting and exposing it. The tobacco industry has repeatedly managed to stop tobacco control policies, in the Chambers of Deputies and Senators the tobacco companies pay lobbyists to persecute legislators in order to change the direction of their votes and benefit them.”

Eduardo del Castillo, Director of Communication Dialogue and Conscience (CÓDICE) explained that the tobacco industry has different ways of acting, in the states, in which it has bribed decision-makers, and obstructed policies so that Mexico is not 100% smoke-free. tobacco.

Currently, in Nuevo León the tobacco companies seek to reverse the law that protects the population from tobacco smoke, so it is done “It is essential to stop the tobacco companies through a vigilant and participatory society that ensures the public health of Mexico. “.

DZ