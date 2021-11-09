This past weekend was very important to the fans who are looking forward to it. Stranger Things 4. Although Netflix continues to maintain a strategy of secrecy with the release date, at least it shared a new trailer with scenes never seen before and, in addition, revealed the title of all episodes of season four.

It is important to mention that, like the second season, Stranger Things 4 will have a total of 9 chapters. Why does Netflix advance the respective titles so many months in advance? Beyond increasing the expectation about the long-awaited series, some curious believe that the Duffer brothers try to convey a message through these names:

“The Hellfire Club” “Vecna’s Curse” “The Monster and the Superhero” “Dear Billy” “The Nina Project” “The Dive” “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” “Dad” “The Piggyback”

Obviously, it is difficult to draw conclusions about its meaning at the moment. However, do not doubt that the fandom it won’t take long to formulate some theories based on titles.

When it premieres Stranger Things 4?

As mentioned above, Netflix released a new trailer for Stranger Things 4. This gives us a brief glimpse into the life of Eleven in CaliforniaWell, let’s remember that he left Hawkins in the company of the Byers family (Will, Jonathan and Joyce). Of course, it has not been easy for the protagonist to adapt to a completely different place, starting with school. At one point in the trailer, he confirms his temporary return to Indiana to spend the spring with his old friends — with Mike, mainly.

The problem for the gang is that Hawkins is still not safe from danger. The last seconds of the trailer show moments of frantic action and the characters facing, once again, another nightmare. From the mention of spring in the video, some believe that Stranger Things 4 will see light between March and June 2022. If so, it probably won’t be long before Netflix officially announces it.