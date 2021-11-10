Today is a day that seems to have no end when it comes to give us games. The morning started strong with the 35th anniversary of Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy for the pin. The game continued to improve with the re-release of Tina Chiquitina Raids the Dragon’s Dungeon: A Unique Adventure and its inclusion as a free play on Epic.

Now, it is the turn of Beholder, the title of Warm Lamp Games, which is totally free on Steam to become part of your library forever. As usual, here we also have a time limitation to achieve it.

The promotion starts today, November 9, and ends next November 11, so you can go running to get it. For those who are not clear about what we have to do in the work, we are faced with a dystopian future in which no one would want to live. The State controls to the last detail of the private and social life of its inhabitants, in an inflexible regime.

It will be the administration that entrusts you to use a fake rental apartment as a cover for spy on each and every neighbor on the block. Espionage tactics are up to date in order to discover what they are up to on the other side of the wall. Profiles will need to be created, rooms searched, and suspicious behavior reported.

However, we do not have to take that path. We can choose to empathize with the rest of the characters in the dozen missions that make up Beholder. Due to the ability to decide, there will be several endings to the game, providing that extra touch of replayability.