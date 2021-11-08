One of the titles with the greatest international projection in Spain is The waylanders. The Galician role-playing title is directed by Gato Salvaje, a studio based in A Coruña and we can find it in Early Access format on both Steam and GOG.

With several years of development behind them, the team has made the decision to postpone the arrival of the final version. Scheduled for November 16 of this year, finally The Waylanders will see the light of definitive form next February 2, 2022. This is how Fernando Prieto, co-founder of Gato Salvaje, explained this decision:

Dear players,

We have made the decision to delay the release of The Waylanders to February 2, 2022.

Releasing The Waylanders this month would not provide the quality experience our fans deserve. While we’ve worked hard to get our patrons and Early Access players to get the RPG they were expecting before the holiday break, we’ve done an internal analysis and concluded that our team needs a little more time to polish the game. Developing the game during the Covid era has been challenging for many studios, including ours, and launching The Waylanders in a hurry after 4 years of development would not appeal to anyone.

As has happened in many cases over the past two years, the coronavirus has greatly affected the development of games. All in all, users won’t be left without new content to try until launch, as new updates are on the way.

There will be upgrades for areas such as the Cave of Eternity or the Fomore World, as well as full translation for missions related to the Celtic Era. On the other hand, the advanced classes receive a new trailer, showing us how we can branch out with more options our main choice of basic class in The Waylanders.