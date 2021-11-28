Lone developers are, on many occasions, a source of imagination and tremendous creativity. There are several examples that we have brought you here, such as Fermata On The Pithos or Blocky Dungeon. Each of them has its own qualities, such as beautiful graphics or an unexpected combination of genres.

This time, it’s the more minimalist Ghost of Tsushima. The name of this work is SO MUCH, a title developed by its sole creator, Danny Park. The aesthetics is what is really peculiar in this case, betting on voxel art, giving that pixelated aesthetic to the whole set.

washing off blood pic.twitter.com/jVs3rAmD0t – Danny Park (@devpachi) October 4, 2021

Overly complicated campfire building pic.twitter.com/83I7nit6R1 – Danny Park (@devpachi) June 5, 2021

Of course, on Danny’s Twitter account you can find much more content about the game. A page on Steam is coming soon and all the funding Danny is getting is through Patreon. If you sign up and give support, you will haveAccess to a private Discord channel and TANTŌ demos.

As you can see, the similarities to the Sucker Punch game are obvious. Here exploration, combat and his careful visual style will prevail. Of course, he has no qualms about showing blood on the screen and you can even clean the katana blade in the river.

On the other hand, we will have to collect elements around the world to be able to build tools that help us. A plus is that wallpapers that you can get from here they look great wherever you put them.