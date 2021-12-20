“El Mayo” Zambada turns 70 in 2018.

He is a prudent drug dealer, who at 73 has achieved something unusual: he has never been in prison, while his partners have been falling, one after the other. After Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, Ismael Zamabada García, May, became the methodical and stealthy head of the Sinaloa Cartel.

His style has never been to be among the groups of drug lords who go through life declaring war on their enemies. He also does not appear on social networks or rub shoulders with the entertainment world in the country. That has kept him off the radar of the authorities.

In contrast to May they find each other Los Chapitos, heirs to the fortune of the empire that his father, Guzmán Loera, built in the eighties and nineties. Although his career dawned long after that of the May, they are easier to capture than the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

According to former DEA agent Mike Vigil, the old-school boss is less likely to step foot in jail, since in his active years he has never been captured, while Chapo’s children have already been apprehended, and released by the Mexican authorities.

Of Los Chapitos it is said that they rarely walk in the mountains. They rub shoulders in the best places in Culiacán (Sinaloa) and have even closed the restaurants in the city.

They like gratuitous violence. They are currently facing Jesús Alexander Sánchez Félix, the russian operator and right arm of the May Zambada. On December 15, the US government offered a reward of up to USD 20 million for the capture of the brothers Guzmán Salazar and Guzmán López.

Last Wednesday, Joe biden signed an executive order which includes Ovidio Guzman Lopez, Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar Y Joaquin Guzman Lopez. For each one, $ 5 million is offered, whether information leading to their whereabouts or arrest is offered.

All four are high-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartel and each is subject to federal indictment for their involvement in illicit drug trafficking.

After the fall of Chapo Guzman, Los Chapitos took control of the fraction in the criminal group and they have unleashed a violent wave due to the dispute of various places for the transfer of narcotics from Mexico to the US.

In turn, Guzmán Loera’s children were appointed by the Treasury Departmentunder the Kingpin Law, through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). According to the reports, They operate from Culiacán, capital of Sinaloa.

All accounts, real and personal property, as well as companies will be confiscated or frozen by the US authorities. This rule, passed by the US Congress in 1999, gives the Biden administration authority to apply sanctions to major foreign drug traffickers, as well as their organizations with operations around the world.

In accordance with OFAC reports, Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, the Chapito, would be around 41 years of age, since his birth is located on October 2, 1980 in Sinaloa. While his brother Jesus Alfredo, the Alfredillo, 35 years old, would have been born on May 17, 1986 in Zapopan, Jalisco, where eight addresses are registered that also include the area of Guadalajara Y Tequila.

