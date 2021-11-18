Ever since the One Piece community discovered that Devil Fruits could “awaken” a hidden destructive power like no other, has wondered what is the power that hides Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of this story.

Some of the awakenings seen in the 1,000 episodes of One Piece are as devastating as Katakuri’s that allows you to have complete control of your environment and others are an evolution of your power like Doflamingo’s. Recently, in chapter 1030 of the One Piece manga, we saw the awakening of Kid and Law’s abilities against Big Mama.

In his case, his awakenings were an extension of his basic abilities, like Monkey D. Luffy when he activated his different gears. Although this could have been a mere coincidence, it opens the debate of what will be the form that the awakening of our protagonist will take, so let’s review what we know so far.

<br>

Monkey D. Luffy’s gears in One Piece

The gears were Luffy’s first power boost in One Piece and they gave our protagonist a significant power boost.. For example, Gear Second increases blood flow by using your body and rubber cells to fill your capillaries, allowing you to gain an increase in your physical abilities with which to defeat your enemies. Although, this power can affect your health if you use it often.

As for Gear Third, after biting his thumb to the bone and inflating it as high as he can, Luffy was able to grow his body to the size of a giant. Unfortunately, When the effect of this technique ends, this pirate becomes a fraction of his original size seen in One Piece., becoming very weak and vulnerable.

Due to the physical wear and tear and commitment to his integrity, Luffy has chosen to only wear them when necessary, such as with his fight with Lucci. In fact, In that confrontation, he learned that its use could lead to death, as Law and Kid have learned in their confrontation with Big Mama..

Finally, Gear Fourth is the most powerful of his powers, but also the one that brings the most consequences to the pirate. Like Gear Third seen in One Piece, Luffy’s muscles inflate and grow, after being covered with Haki weaponry. This devastating ability allowed him to take down Doflamingo and Katakuri at the same time.

For now, this is the ability most similar to the one we will have when Luffy’s awakening in One Piece and allows us to know what could be the form that he will adapt. So, while some fans wonder if it will be more like Kid or Law, allowing him to turn his surroundings into rubber or an extension of his strength and ability. We hope to see you very soon.

Meanwhile, we will have the live-action from One Piece in the long-awaited awakening of Monkey D. Luffy, and as evidenced by the special illustrations by Latin artists like Cecel, it seems that his fandom is more excited than usual.

She posted in her personal Twitter account a series of illustrations that capture the essence of each crew member of The Straw Hat Pirates from One Piece and how they would celebrate their arrival aboard the Going Merry with the Netflix live-action cast. The most outstanding is that of Luffy with Iñaki Godoy, with whom he shares a big smile.

One Piece has an incredible story that has fallen in love with its fans for years, the young Monkey D. Luffy heard the story of Gol D. Roger and aspires to become a pirate king. On the 9th of november, Netflix finally showed the progress of its live-action with everything and its cast, among which Iñaki Godoy Jauso stands out as Monkey D. Luffy and Jacob Gibson as Usopp..

<br>

Luffy will be Mexican in the live-action of One Piece

But, without a doubt, the great surprise of the cast of the live-action of One Piece. This is a young actor known for his role in Who Killed Sara? of the year 2021. Iñaki Godoy has worked in the web-series as Por La Máscara, arriving to work in Sin Miedo a la Verdad, a Televisa production.

Through your account Instagram, The actor thanked the producer behind the live-action One Piece for his role:

<br>

If you are interested in following closely this important anime franchise and the history of Monkey D. Luffy and company. We tell you that in Spain, the One Piece manga is distributed by Planeta de Agostini; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ivrea publishing house. In addition, its anime version is available at Crunchyroll exclusively.