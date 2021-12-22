Since the industrial revolution standardized schedules and imposed stable and regular working hours, most of humanity shares sleep and work patterns. We rest during the night hours, we earn our wages during the morning and part of the afternoon and we dedicate ourselves to leisure and personal pleasure during the last hours of the day. However, the time that each country dedicates to one activity and the other, despite the similarities, varies enormously.

This is what is explored in this wonderful graphic produced by Our World in Data, the project devised by Max roser where the social or economic phenomena that explain the world are translated into visual language. In this case, the authors have used various surveys prepared by the OECD to illustrate the temporal uses of each country. We can glimpse three large categories, coinciding with the three cardinal points of modern life: rest, leisure and work.

First of all, two points should be clarified. First, the results reflected here arise from self-evaluations, responses from thousands and thousands of individuals based on their memories. Pollsters ask their respondents to estimate how many hours or minutes they spend on a particular activity on a random day of the week. It is a useful, albeit inaccurate, approximation to the temporal uses of each country. And it is something that will have to be taken into account when we observe that the column “salaried work”.

Second: they expose means. The latter is not very relevant if we think about the hours of sleep (all human beings tend to sleep a similar volume of hours, although there are exceptions and sleep patterns are highly variable), it is for leisure and especially the job. When Spain, Italy or France declare that they dedicate less than 200 minutes a day to their employment (that is, less than three hours), this includes all part-time or unemployed people.

We can start here, actually. The graph illustrates a huge disparity in “working hours”. China and Mexico top the table, with 315 and 302 minutes respectively. Much lower are Greece, Spain, France and Italy, with 187, 176, 170 and 149 minutes respectively. What’s going on? That not all countries dedicate the same time to work. Mexico, for example, is famous for its huge number of weekly hours dedicated to the office or the workshop (more than 45; over 2,000 per year), only surpassed by Turkey or Colombia (figures also from the OECD, although only including to the workers).



(Our World in Data)

At the other extreme are the Netherlands, Denmark or Switzerland, with less than 35 hours. What’s going on? That rich countries can afford to work less in order to live better. The result of a varied mix of factors, such as productivity or wages, the least developed countries spend more hours at your job. It is convenient to move away from moral explanations (such as disinterest or laziness), despite the fact that for the case that concerns us today the four least working countries are coincidentally Mediterranean (remember: the surveys include the unemployed).

Yes, it is easier to glimpse deeply ingrained cultural customs when we look at the hours for eating and drinking. Between 112 and 133 minutes dedicate the six countries mediterranean (Greece, Spain, Italy, France, Turkey and Portugal, included here for cultural and demographic reasons, not so much geographic) to taste food. A sharp contrast to the 79 and 81 minutes a day for Finland, Norway and other northern neighbors. Nothing that can surprise us.

The differences are in all areas. Of the 202 minutes that Mexicans spend taking care of the home and staff to the 104 minutes that Finns spend in “unpaid work”, such as volunteering or contributions to the community. Also striking are the disparities in leisure. While the United States spends 114 minutes a day in front of television, the Irish just 85. These, for their part, lead in “other entertainment” (which we could siblinically call “pub”), with about 178 minutes a day. Leaders in this field.

In short, we can establish multiple readings, although sometimes it is about details. At bedtime there are more and less prolific, but almost all spend between 8 and 9 hours (the least, the Koreans, the only ones who fall from 8 hours a day). More interesting are other analyzes. The authors themselves use the data obtained by the OECD to compare the leisure time enjoyed by men and women in all countries. As expected, there is also a gap here, one that penalizes the female gender: they enjoy a system of less free time, leisure, sometimes up to 89 minutes less a day, as in Portugal.

All of this is important, of course, because it affects our happiness. Every human being begins the day with the same “temporary budget“That is, 24 hours over which to distribute their activities, obligations and pleasures. But not all manage to give the same importance to each of them. Those who manage to prioritize the latter (sports, restaurants, playing with their children, meeting friends, all of them valued very positively by all respondents) compared to the first (housework, work, job search, trip to the office), they are happier.