the time bomb of decentralized finance (DeFi)

As 2021 draws to a close, the main line in the DeFi landscape consists largely of Synthetic Asset Platforms (SAPs). A SAP is any platform that allows users to coin synthetics, which are derivatives whose values ​​are linked to existing assets in real time. As long as oracles can provide a reliable price supply, synthetics can represent any asset in the world and assume its price, be it a stock, a commodity, or a crypto asset.

As such, SAPs are finally bridging the gap between emerging DeFi platforms and legacy finance, allowing investors to bet on any asset anywhere, and all from the cozy confines of their favorite blockchain ecosystem. Decentralized and operating on layer one of Ethereum, SAPs would appear to be the next great growth catalyst for cryptocurrencies. But nevertheless, Unlike solid money and verifiable works of art, in the world of secured loans, decentralization and secure property are only half the equation.

Secured debt

In traditional finance, secured debt instruments are among the world’s leading financial assets, with a cumulative valuation of nearly $ 1 trillion. LThese are known to most people as mortgages, a term whose etymology dates back to 13th-century France and literally translates to “promise of death.“Perhaps morbid or melodramatic for the average individual, but for the many millions who lost their retirement accounts, life savings, homes and livelihoods after the 2008 financial crisis, the terms” promise of death “and “Secured damage” is not only appropriate but part of the course to convey the anguish and agony that await those who engage in secured loans without first understanding the risks and ramifications that come with it.

Here’s the heartbreaking: to receive a loan, a debtor offers collateral that is contractually locked with a creditor, who can garnish the collateral in the event that the debtor is unable to pay the debt. Unfortunately, Servicing secured debt is not as simple as making timely interest payments, as the value of the underlying collateral can deviate dramatically in response to volatility in the broader market, such as the sudden collapse of the US subprime housing sector. USA If the value of a debtor’s collateral falls below a predefined threshold, the creditor, be it a bloated support bank or a decentralized protocol, has the right to assume possession and liquidate the collateral at market value to recover the principal. pending the loan. If the term promise of death is too excruciating, you might as well call it the rug pull of your life.

Whether it is issued on Wall Street or on the Ethereum blockchain, the risks involved with secured financial products cannot simply be decentralized. Liquidation triggers are fundamentally rooted in exposure to the volatility of a broader macroeconomic environment, which neither developers nor financiers can control.

The MakerDAO Lesson for the DeFi Space

Take MakerDAO, for example, an exceptionally decentralized SAP whose DAI guaranteed stablecoin is meticulously pegged to the US dollar.. Maker apparently offered a tempting opportunity for investors, who could stake their otherwise dormant crypto holdings, to mint a synthetic dollar. As stable as DAI may be, the set of distributed collaterals backing it is comprised of some of the most volatile assets in the world, namely Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC).

To prevent cryptocurrency market crashes from triggering massive liquidations, the Maker protocol requires a 150% over-collateral. In other words, users only receive two-thirds of what they inject into the protocol in dollar terms, a model that does not attract traders or support adequate capital efficiency in the ecosystem. To add insult to injury, the ever volatile cryptocurrency market proved Maker’s high collateral requirements to be insufficient in March 2020, when a 70% drawdown wiped out Maker users overall for losses totaling more than $ 1. 6 millions.

Learning from Maker’s difficulties, prominent SAPs have taken additional steps to avoid catastrophic mass sell-offs on their platforms. Or, more exactly, they have taken more of the same measure: Mirror Protocol requires assurance levels of up to 250%, and Synthetix demands a bold 500% of users. Of course, an overcollateral of this magnitude is barely enough to compete with traditional finance, where centralized brokerages provide better metrics outright. But there is also another problem.

For crypto traders for whom exorbitant collateral requirements and liquidation risks are unpleasant, it makes more sense to ditch SAPs entirely and buy stocks and synthetic commodities on secondary markets. As a consequence of the change in demand, significant price premiums for many synthetics now persist, eroding the real-world parity they were designed to maintain and once again pushing users to traditional finance, where they can buy the assets. they want, less than the shameless and overpriced crypto space.

The need for change

In this stage, DeFi has reached a plateau and is stagnating. Meaningful progress calls for a radical tokenomic model for collateral management that redefines the relationship between capital efficiency and risk exposure. As the eloquent Albert Einstein professed nearly a century ago:

“No problem can be solved by thinking at the same level of consciousness that created it.”

In this agreement, SAPs are currently focused on updating and improving guarantee models, that is, optimizing what already exists. Nobody dares to tackle the realm of radical transformation.

As 2022 dawns and cryptocurrencies enter a new year, an innovative collateral model will take DeFi by storm. Instead of locking in excess collateral in a contract, users will be able to burn guarantees to produce synthetics in a uniform proportion. That means dollar-for-dollar, sat-for-sat, one-on-one, users get what they put in, and they will never be liquidated or asked for margin.

The key element behind such a model is a native token with elastic supply. When a user first records a native SAP token to create synthetics, there is little benefit. But when the same user burns synthetics to re-mint native tokens on the way out, SAP’s recording and minting protocol works its magic.. Any deviation that exists between the user’s original recorded collateral and the minted synthetics will be taken care of by the protocol, which marginally expands or contracts the supply of the native token to cover the difference.

A radically new paradigm, the burn and mint collateral model eliminates the hassles of liquidations and margin adjustments without decimating the capital efficiency or price parity that give synthetics their power in the first place.. In the coming year, as degens and number crushers of all faiths continue in their quest for returns, cryptocurrency mass market capital will migrate to platforms that adopt various iterations of burning and minting mechanisms.

As the DeFi landscape undergoes its next big transition, all eyes will be on liquidity management. Deep liquidity is the critical component that will allow SAPs to facilitate large-volume exits from their ecosystems without producing unacceptable volatility. On DeFi platforms where collateral management has been a concern of the past, liquidity management will separate the next iteration of DeFi’s top-of-the-line SAPs from those that fail to participate.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every trade and investment move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.