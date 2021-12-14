With a sixth and final season that reaches an unexpected level of virtuosity, The Expanse again demonstrates the possibilities of science fiction. Especially in the way of telling complex stories through the traditional tropes of the genre. The program has been a rarity since its inception in its way of analyzing the relationships between power, the uncertainty and the human. But beyond that, it is also a journey through a long heritage of science fiction as a vehicle for existential concerns and questions.

The Expanse is a successful experiment that bases its success on its eloquence to narrate extraordinary situations from a sensitive point of view. Based on the popular literary saga of James SA Corey and Ty Franck, the series emulates a powerful symbolic language from its paper version. It is also a careful journey through the struggle for power, restrictions on freedom, and collective control. The Expanse It is not a simple series. In reality, it is a bold network of layers about a brilliant point of view about the survival and identity of man.

The series owes its success to precise moments that change the usual tonic of the programs in its style. After a premature cancellation, the series arrived on Amazon in 2018 and reached its best point, which could be summed up in three essential points.

The way to narrate the power strata using the science fiction setting

The Expanse is set in a dystopian future but reflects on very earthly and current issues. During his season two and three, he carefully analyzed the different strata the characters face. First of all, on Earth, where a higher class enjoys all kinds of prerogatives of power. But unlike other series, here influence and manipulation are explored as the center of all kinds of ideas about the domination of the individual.

Mars, the territory of military domination, is in full swing and with increasing power

On the other hand, there is the way in which the series delves into exploitation and social injustice. He does it through his story line through The Belt, the asteroid zone full of riches that symbolizes the strata of power. It is the place where the working class extracts the resources to sustain life on Earth and Mars. But beyond the vision of effort and abuse, there is the fact that The Expanse It exposes an unsettling kind of subtle cruelty. This is not a story that makes concessions but delves into uncomfortable subjects with enormous skill.

Mars, the territory of military domination, is in full swing and with increasing power. This connection of the series with its open perception to the interpretation of the influence of arms power is of enormous significance. Especially in the way it raises the different ways in which power can manifest itself.

Finally, there is the Outer Planets Alliance, a loosely organized network led by a former United Nations colonel, Fred Johnson (Chad L. Coleman). Without a specific definition, it is actually a combination of a terrorist organization with another socio-political organization. A white point that the series wields with astonishing skill.

The considerable relevance of ‘The Expanse’

Science fiction, fantasy, and even horror shows are often said to be escapist. But The Expanserather, it is a minute reflection on reality beyond the television screen. The series is deeply interested in topics of relevance today and even of historical stature. Since colonialism, the horrors of war, socioeconomic pressure, cultural wounds, the pandemic. All the themes of the contemporary world they find a special and well-built place in The Expanse.

The best action scenes of any science fiction series

In all seasons of The Expanse, the action scenes are a display of good taste and elegance. There is not a single one that is not a neat mechanism of choreographic skill, lighting and staging. Of course, that also has to do with the way the production translates science fiction to the screen. From lighting effects to the conception of reality. The Expanse cares about both form and substance when telling a story that much more than meets the eye.