Tamara Falco is one of the it girls most praised and followed by our country. With a unique style inherited from her mother, Isabel Preysler, today we show you her style keys that make it one of the street style favorites. With a taste elegant, classic and modern, their looks never go unnoticed.

In Jared Tamara Falcó triumphs with Mango blazer and Zara top in her latest look

A look at …

A Friday look from Tamara Falcó

You can be faithful to the style of one following the trends of the moment

Wanting to follow all the trends of the moment can make us lose our personal style. However, Tamara knows how to perfectly combine the fashions that are most worn in street style while being faithful to her identity.





Classic can be modern

The most classic pieces can be modern if they are combined with according to what garments. In this way, the Marquise de Griñón achieves a chic and cool look thanks to skinny jeans, a fitted black blazer and a simple tank top in the same color. High-heeled shoes add elegance to the final look. Again, less is more.





Wardrobe bottoms always work

We can know the theory by heart, but putting it into practice is sometimes more difficult. Tamara reminds us of the importance of having a perfect wardrobe at hand: her timeless garments will always enhance our outfits. In this way, a raincoat can solve a rainy day as well as a sporty chic look. It all depends on the attitude … and the accessories.





Photos | Instagram @tamara_falco