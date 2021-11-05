Fall is a wonderful season to renew our sneakers. Especially now that they are carried in version color-block and full of color, to get a little out of the basic white and have fun with our looks. In El Corte Inglés there are three signings of Bimba and Lola that meet all the requirements to be our favorites of 2021.

If you are a fan of outfits in neutral tones when the cold arrives and you do not go out of white, black or gray, you are in luck. Because with full-color trainers like these you won’t need to break your total look, the footwear will do it for you. In that way you make the difference with vibes eighties effortlessly.





Burgundy and yellow sneakers from Bimba y Lola, 92 euros.

Burgundy and yellow sneakers from Bimba y Lola

The favorite firm of the insiders de moda has three models available at El Corte Inglés and together they cover all our winter needs. Because we have a proposal in total black for the most minimalists. Another burgundy to add a touch of color and a lot more millennial and fun, to make any style a very athleisure.





Sports in color-block with Bimba y Lola technical cord, 115 euros.

Bimba y Lola color-block trainers with technical drawstring

The kings of the season may be boots and ankle boots. But we consider that no winter wardrobe is complete in the middle of 2021 without good sneakers for days of maximum comfort. An informal basic that Bimba and Lola can cover up to date, because these three models that are still available are going to be the definitive wild cards.





Black sneakers with neon orange details from Bimba y Lola, 105 euros.

Black sneakers with neon orange details by Bimba y Lola

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Bimba y Lola, El Corte Inglés.