Starting by PS5 , Bloomberg reported today that Sony has reduced the production predictions for this fiscal year due to component shortages and logistics problems. Initially, the company had set itself a goal of assembling 16 million consoles by the end of March, of which they expected to sell 14.8 million. However, they have now lowered that figure to 15 million , so it is clear that production problems have worsened.

We are talking about video consoles, and specifically three of them: Steam deck , PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X . The first two have been in severe shortages for a year that makes it almost impossible to get hold of one of them, and the Steam Deck is now arriving later than expected.

PS5 sold 10 million units through July, beating even the previous PS4 record, but sales are now below due to not being able to produce enough consoles. With Xbox Series X we encountered the same problems, as it uses a chip designed by AMD and produced by TSMC like Sony console. For 2022, Sony wants to produce 22.6 million consoles.

Smart TV manufacturers or NVIDIA itself place in the year 2023 the beginning of the stock normalization. Even as production begins to normalize in late 2022, demand remains high. Thus, although sales are made to PVP, supply problems may still be present. Meanwhile, the price of products such as graphics cards will continue to be double their RRP.

Another major delay we have seen is that of Steam deck, where Valve announced yesterday that it will arrive two months later than expected for the first to reserve it. The first units were to arrive in December, being an ideal gift for this Christmas if you were one of the first to reserve it. Now, the first units will arrive in February 2022, and the rest of the reserves are leaving already well into 2022.

Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch: the alternatives

Microsoft is also having problems, although the company seems to have hit the mark with the strategy of launching a less powerful console. Xbox Series S It is in stock, and it also does so at the RRP and with gifts such as controllers or games with the same price at which it went on sale. It is a good option to play Xbox Game Pass games, or even to play from the cloud if we want higher quality.

With Nintendo switch there has been a supply problem, but it is more common find stock; especially of Lite model. Nintendo has cut the sales forecast for Switch by 1.5 million, where the one that may have the most stock problems is the new OLED model. However, it seems that there will be little to choose this Christmas unless you are lucky and catch something in stock.