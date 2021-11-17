The third House of Vans in the world will open in Mexico City!

Vans Announces Grand Opening of House of Vans Permanently in Mexico City, we tell you what this creative space includes and everything about the inauguration.

DO NOT STOP READING: A Mazda off-road truck? This is what the new CX-50 looks like

House of Vans Mexico City will be a multidisciplinary creative space with a skatepark, concert areas, cinema, art gallery and more, House of Vans Mexico City joins House of Vans Chicago and London.

House of Vans Mexico City will open its doors to the public permanently next December 9 in the Mixcoac neighborhood from CDMX on Rubens Street # 6 on the corner of Avenida Revolución.

And the grand opening will feature live performances: Vans to open space with Japanese Breakfast, directed by the vocalist and author Michelle zauner; guest musicians from Mexico City, such as Molotov; and the UK electronic pop band, Hot chip.

Art will be present with the exhibition “Valley of Shadows”, by Marcos Castro, who will make the main mural of House of Vans Mexico City. Castro has a Mexican graphic and muralist style, but with influences from neo-expressionism and German expressionism, as well as a contemporary gothic or punk aesthetic.

Everything you will find House of Vans Mexico City

House of Vans Mexico City will offer spaces to relax inside, work and learn; these activities as well as the concerts will be totally free.

– Skatepark and bowl: The patio of House of Vans Ciudad de México is like no other: a space designed to skate in the modality of street, park and to practice BMX. It also has a bowl Rooftop with a breathtaking view of the city that gives you the motivation to hit your skateboard and enjoy a famous Vans-style barbecue.

– Workshops: Artists come to House of vans for more than just concerts. House of Vans Mexico City It will host interactive workshops with artists from different disciplines for all art lovers.

– Gallery: In addition to the spaces to create art, the best of urban art can be exhibited in the rooms of House of Vans Mexico City. Expect to see rotating exhibits of paintings, sculptures, and much more.

– Cinema: The cinema of House of Vans Mexico City it will exhibit a wide variety of films; from premieres of the latest videos of skateboard and BMX of Van’s to independent film screenings.

– Kitchen room: A space to celebrate the gastronomy of Mexico with the best chefs in the country.

– Scenarios: Music will come to life in two locations: the main stage for local and international artists and the “Next Era” stage for concerts and rehearsals by emerging artists.