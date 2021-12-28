Is a series thatand he has built a wide, solid and deep universe. One that is about to come to an end. For the third chapter of The Expanse, the series seems to ponder the dilemma of how much to say or not for the end. The result it’s a curious mix between a journey towards the best of the series’ complex history and its future conclusion. Especially when the show seems to place special emphasis onis to show that despite the war and conflicts his interest is still the characters.

In fact, the third chapter of The Expanse is focused on some surprising cameos that tie together the current plot with the larger world of the series. Back in the story are Pastor Anna (Elizabeth Mitchell) and Prax (Terry Chen) and Amos Burton’s (Wes Chatham) good friends. But besides that, there is an obvious correlation between these somewhat aimless appearances with the plot running parallel to the program.

For now, the plot has a special interest in making clear the consequences on the devastation of the Earth. And Pastor Anna isn’t just the perfect vehicle to do it. Too is an eloquent reflection of how the program adds weight to its value points. The same goes for the Prax news about the possibility of feeding the hungry at the most precarious time possible. The argument of The Expanse has the ability to double its effectiveness to narrate from political maneuvers to what happens on the sidelines. And chapter three has been a great example of that.

In the third chapter of The Expanse they are saying goodbye to their characters, also to their spaces and conflicts. At the same time he makes a curious journey through everything that led to the war, the central conflict of the season. Nevertheless, there is also time to delve into something harder. The unsatisfied promise symbolized by Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander), a leader unable to bear responsibility for the future of the war conflict he faces.

In the third chapter of The Expanse all the spaces are broken

In fact, chapter three of The Expanse he has a particular interest in making it clear that Inaros is a formidable strategic blunder. Something that can signify the future of what will happen in the series in a definitive way. Earlier in chapter two it had become clear how far the character’s ethical limit could be pushed. But Chapter Three deals with something harder to understand and express in simple form.

Try Amazon Prime Video completely free for 30 days and enjoy the complete catalog of the platform without limits. Just by signing up you will have instant access to the best movies and series, in addition to free shipping on Amazon and other benefits.

What happens when the center of an entire large-scale machination is also its weakest link? The Expanse has the audacity to show Inaros in all his clear incompetence despite his most notable achievements. But the Serie You need to make it clear that this leader who left Ceres is dangerous in his absurd tenacity. Something that makes clear when the battle between his ships and Rocinante clearly shows to what extent you are losing control over your surroundings.

With three chapters to go, The Expanse advances towards the fact of unifying three stories that in their literary version coincide in an epic point of conflict. On the screen, the political struggle and the one that occurs in deep space, seems headed to a similar place. But, will the series be able to sustain a similar discourse in the few remaining episodes? The answer is not clear. But until now, The Expanse he has been able to win in the midst of increasingly tough situations. And almost symbolically, its final chapters seem to reflect that struggle.