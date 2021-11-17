Apple just released the third beta version of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, alongside its sister updates to tvOS 15.2 and watchOS 8.3. Some versions that should focus on polish the considerable amount of news that came in the previous version. With a cycle of betas that we hope short, this could easily be one of the last updates before the arrival of the final version.

The calm after the news

Recall that the second beta version of iOS 15.2 and the rest of the systems brought us quite interesting news. We saw the appearance of Hide my email in the Mail app, the arrival of the digital representative and also internal changes in the TV app, CarPlay and much more.

And this after the first beta the app privacy report appeared, which allows us to see which domains the apps we use connect to. And some other adjustment in the notifications and other minor details.

With all this, it is to be hoped that this update will focus on polishing the arrival of these novelties and go completing a cycle of betas of which we could well see the final version before the Christmas holidays arrived.

If we want to enter the beta cycle we can do it by following these steps, but it is necessary to bear in mind that we are talking about development versions containing bugs.

Already within the beta cycle, we will find the update in the app Settings as an OTA update. During the first hours, Apple servers can receive more demand than usual, so the waiting time can be lengthened.

Image | Loïc Lassence