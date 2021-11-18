This end will finally come the time to discover how Arcane, the League of Legends animation series that is breaking all kinds of records, will end. This will leave us with the third and last act with which we can see episodes 7, 8 and 9 and the best of all is that we already have a preview of everything that is coming.

Riot Games and Netflix have published a trailer in advance mode with some scenes corresponding to this trio of chapters, so it is clear that the video contains very big spoilers, just in case you haven’t seen anything from the series yet or you prefer to reserve all the surprises for yourself.

Nor do we want to gut you much about them, so the only thing we are going to tell you about is that the third act of Arcane will be available only through Netflix from Saturday, November 20 at 09:00 in Spain (02:00 am in CDMX). Therefore, it will be mandatory to have a subscription to this service.

What is undeniable is that this new advance has left us with even more desire to see the end of Arcane, which we certainly hope will be the first of many more series based on League of Legends and with which Riot Games has thrown the house out the window with its promotion and with collaborations of all kinds with its own titles and those of other companies, including Fortnite.