Yesterday, Sony set the release date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5, news that no one would expect would lead to the Disappearance of digital versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PS4 from PlayStation Store, the official console store. Although the collection of both remastered games will only arrive on PS5, the disappearance of these versions is due to the fact that buying a single title and acquiring the PS5 update would be cheaper than acquiring the collection that will be published in January.

For now it is unknown if the decision is temporary or if instead Sony has decided to stop selling Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy digitally. In this way, players who want the collection at the best price should purchase a physical version before it disappears from stores.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection It will be released physically and digitally for PS5 for € 49.99. Players who own either of the two original games have the option of paying € 10 to get the digital version of the update from January 28, 2022. This option is not available to PlayStation Plus members who got the game thanks upon subscription.

What’s new in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PS5 with different graphics modes, almost instantaneous loading times and Spatial 3D Audio to know where the shots are coming from and fully introduce you to the environment of the game locations. Likewise, the haptic feedback The DualSense wireless controller and its adaptive triggers will allow you to feel the driving of the SUVs in your hands or to deliver a punch and then swing with a rope to safety.