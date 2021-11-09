Have you ever wondered what steps the sex toys before reaching the hands of who buys them? Okay, maybe not, but it’s a good time for you to ask yourself those questions. That clitoris sucker or that vibrator that so many bedside drawers occupy were made by and for him enjoyment. But not all of us enjoy it in the same way and, therefore, it is very important that these devices go through a series of very important steps before they are sold.

First of all, you have to check that they are insurance. That is the materials, shape, size or components used in their manufacture they will not cause health problems to users. And secondly, it is important to ensure that they are as enjoyable as intended.

For this reason, there are people who are dedicated to testing that sex toys really do what they promise. On WOW Tech, a business group responsible for the manufacture of these products, they count on their Masturbate TEAM, A team of testers who are dedicated, neither more nor less, than to check if the toys they sell generate enough pleasure. It is certainly a wonderful job. But also with a lot of responsibility, because sexual pleasure is not a minor issue. Therefore, in Hypertextual we have contacted Johanna rief, the company’s director of sexual empowerment, to ask some questions about it.

First of all, safety

Before getting to the testing phase, it is important to ensure that the sex toys comply with the quality standards. Standards that, in reality, until not too long ago were in a kind of limbo.

In fact, it was in 2018 that they began to materialize. It happened after a Swedish surgeon, Dr. Martin Dahlberg, will post a study accompanied by a wake-up call for the large number of surgical interventions that he had to perform to remove foreign bodies from the rectum of his patients. There was everything from cans to candles to a wide variety of foods. We can already imagine which ones. However, 41% of the cases involved sex toys, especially anal plugs and vibrators.

In a 2018 study, 41% of cases of foreign bodies removed from the anus in a Swedish hospital were sex toys

Generally, they were problems that could have been avoided with more ergonomic shapes or smaller sizes. In short, with a quality control of the product. In fact, the study highlights that, although at that time there was a European regulation for electronic sex toys governed by the Directive 2011/65 / EU of the European Parliament, it does not cover all aspects of interest. For example, it was taken into account that toxic materials, but the factors that can lead to a retention.

Faced with this situation, he decided to bring the case to the attention of the Swedish Standards Institute, suggesting that a specific standard for sex toys. And the request came to the ear of We Vibe, one of the companies that are part of the group WOW Tech, which was in charge of providing the financing for its development. Thus, together with 75 industry experts, various testing laboratories and standardization experts from 19 countries, the standard was drafted. ISO 3533.

ISO standards are a set of rules established to ensure that companies comply with certain quality and safety standards when developing your products. With this the quality of the sex toys is certified. But quality and pleasure do not necessarily have to go hand in hand. For this reason, the aforementioned Masturbate TEAM.

WOW Tech

Sex toy testers

In conversation with Hypertextual, Rief He tells us that, once the quality and safety of his sex toys are guaranteed, they go through three phases of testing. First, they participate company employees. Afterwards, once the improvement proposals made by them have been corrected, some of their friends and family. And finally, the Masturbate TEAM.

This is a team made up of people from all over Europe, who sign up to receive at home the product they will have to try. The product is chosen from the list of brand sex toys, looking for the one that best suits the interests of each tester. Then, after a while, they must answer a totally anonymous survey about the impressions that the product has caused them.

The MasturbaTEAM is part of the third phase of tests, where the first is carried out by company employees and the second by their friends and family

It is not necessary that they have any type of training, since the important thing is the variety. “We want to test our products under the most realistic conditions possible before putting them on the market,” Rief tells us. “For this reason, the group of testers is made up of a diverse mix of people, with different ages and professions.”

The company works with doctors and sexologists, who are consulted prior to this testing phase; But, once we have reached this point, the important thing is the personal enjoyment, without the need for knowledge about health or sex.

And all of this is something that cannot be achieved just by asking. It is not enough to ask a large number of people what they like, because sometimes until we experience a sensation we are not aware of how much we like it. “We must identify the needs of users, although often they do not know themselves or know what they like and what they need”.

The more critical the better

In each of the testing phases, the company takes into account the feedback of the testers, both those belonging to the company itself and the MasturbaTEAM. In fact, they take into account the answers of the questionnaires to make possible changes. “Our goal is to develop products that adapt to the customer needs and wishes“Recalls the WOW Tech directive.” This is only possible if we incorporate the opinions and comments of our users directly into the development of the product. ”

In addition, he maintains that they are looking for people who are critical. The more the merrier. “The more critical the feedbackthe better, because it is the best way to continue developing the products. If only a small number of people like a product, then we need to identify what we can do to improve the experience and where did we go wrong in the development of the process ”.

In short, although each person is unique and the preferences of an individual when it comes to masturbating do not have to be those of another, if the opinions of hundreds or thousands of testers are gathered we can get a fairly close idea of ​​what they are. the best qualities of a sex toy. Without a doubt, these people do a commendable job: enjoy thinking so that users can enjoy letting ourselves go.