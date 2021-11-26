Selling the Tesla Model S Plaid will be easy with the great argument of the record achieved at the Nürburgring circuit. Designed to deliver supercar performance, the North American electric saloon will hit the market in 2022 with a new powerful carbo-ceramic brake system. A system that will offer benefits as outstanding as its price.

There are no limits for Tesla. If a few weeks ago it set a record at the Nürburgring circuit, rising as one of the fastest models in the electric car category, something that seems not to have mattered too much to its European competitors, now the brand surprises with unprecedented equipment until the date on the models of the American brand, and special for the exclusive Tesla Model S Plaid.

It is a powerful brake system with carbo-ceramic discs that will be available from mid-2022. Equipment that stands out for offering impressive braking quality and high resistance to fatigue. Those of the Model S Plaid, billed as “a complete package that offers maximum stopping power repeatable multiple times while driving on the track.” And is that this kit has 410 mm diameter carbon discs, 6-piston front and 4-rear calipers, “Performance” pads and a brake fluid with properties that withstand extreme temperatures.

Detailed sheet of the new ceramic brakes on the Tesla Model S Plaid arriving in 2022

The carb-ceramic brakes on the Tesla Model S cost twice the Taycan’s



This option costs a whopping $ 20,000. And beware, it is not just any option, because it carries an extra outlay of $ 4,500 for those who wish to cut the braking time of the Model S Plaid as much as possible. The manufacturer points out that this equipment only compatible with the exclusive 21-inch ‘Arachnid’ alloy wheels. Which means that the tires must be added, the only ones capable of supporting the weight of the system.

Enough to stop a model that equips three electric motors that generate a maximum power of 1,020 hp, with which it can accelerate from zero to 100 km / h in 2.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 322 km / h. The bad thing is that a system of this type is also equipped in the Porsche Taycan, and many other combustion models, being the price much lower than the 17,800 Euros that these Tesla brakes cost, To the change. Those of the German cost just over 9,800 Euros and have amply proven their effectiveness.

Practically double, which has also opened the doors to new speculations of a more radical Model S Plaid Plus. And not only in terms of power, but in handling and chassis dynamics, in view of the prototypes hunted at the Nürburgring with a series of more aerodynamic appendages and spoilers. So this option would be a way for Tesla to probe how much customers would be willing to pay for something more radical.