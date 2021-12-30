The construction of the Tesla Gigafactory in Germany is running like wildfire. An interesting video has revealed the current state of the facilities, as well as four prototypes of the Tesla Model Y in a nearby parking lot. However, the intention to open before the end of the year is completely ruled out, so it will not start operating until 2022.

The construction of the new Tesla factory in Germany is coming to an end, although what is not in sight is when it will start manufacturing units of its models. The American firm has designed facilities to produce half a million units annually And, although they had planned to inaugurate the Gigafactory before the end of the year, it is on the way to being impossible in just 48 hours left to finish 2021.

A new and interesting video has revealed the current state of the manufacturing facilities in Grünheide, on the outskirts of Berlin. From a drone view, you can see how the main building is completely finished, but not some of those in the complex, even some are also in structure and the urbanization of the area has not been completed. Not so the power plant that is attached to the main Tesla building, which is finished.

Take a look at the construction of the new Tesla Gigafactory in Germany, from all angles

But the video has also revealed four prototypes of the Tesla Model Y parked next to the works, two fully covered with a canvas, and two more semi-uncovered. One of the models in the manufacturer’s range that, precisely, will be manufactured in these facilities together with the Tesla Model 3 and also the future compact in a couple of years. And not only to these, but in one of the fields behind the facilities something more interesting has also appeared: a couple of frame structures of the electric models and various stamping parts inside the recycling containers.

What supposes that the machinery of the press and stamping shops have been working and manufacturing parts. But while this is perfectly normal for a fresh install, it is not an indication that production has started. Nothing could be further from the truth, as it remains to be seen when manufacturing will actually begin. Last spring, Tesla already presented a series of documents for the Brandenburg authorities to analyze and view, and thus receive the go-ahead and permits to open the factory, but the German body has paralyzed the procedures.

The reality is that the Brandenburg Ministry of the Environment has requested more documentation from the Elon Musk brand, which has not yet sent, so as long as it does not do so, the deadline for start-up will be extended even more. Axel Vogel, Minister of the Environment, has declared that “Once the consultation is finalized, the statements made will continue to be verified, as the documents of the authorities and the developer Tesla are still pending”, adding that “In order to legally implement the license, the appropriate reports need to be available and, unfortunately, not all reports – pollution control and water treatment – are available. ‘ It goes for long …